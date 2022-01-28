Babyface Ray Shares The ‘My Thoughts 3/Pop’s Prayer’ Video From His Debut Album, ‘Face’

For the past year, Babyface Ray has been a rapper on the rise, standing at the forefront of the emerging Detroit/Michigan underground rap scene along with fellow Motor City natives like Icewear Vezzo and Rio Da Yung OG. Today, he finally arrived as a fully-fledged rap star with the release of his debut album, Face. Along with the album’s release, Ray also shared the video for the standout track “My Thoughts 3,” which splits the video with “Pop’s Prayer.”

In the video, Ray performs the two songs amid snowy Detroit suburbs and overlooking the frozen Lake Michigan with the city center looming over the background. The songs themselves lean toward reflective, as Ray takes stock of this transitory point in his life while he prepares to crossover to being one of the hottest names in rap.

Face, out now via Empire, features 20 songs, with production from big names like DJ Esco, OG Parker, Pooh Beatz, Sledgren, and Southside. Meanwhile, guest artists on the debut album include fellow Detroiters 42 Dugg and Icewear Vezzo, Chicago drill mainstay G Herbo, rising Atlanta songwriter Landstrip Chip (who appears alongside coke rap veteran Pusha T on “Dancing With The Devil“), and world-class cool guy Wiz Khalifa.

Watch Babyface Ray’s “My Thoughts/3 Pop’s Prayer” video above.

