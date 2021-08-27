Although Lil Baby hails from Atlanta, he’s demonstrated quite the affinity for Detroit’s burgeoning street rap scene. Last year, he put rising star 42 Dugg on his album My Way, signing him to the 4PF label, which shares a partnership with Yo Gotti’s CMG label in helping the XXL Freshman crossover from the Motor City streets to the world. Now, Lil Baby lends a lyrical assist to another Detroiter, Icewear Vezzo, dropping in on his video for “Know The Difference.” In the video, the two rappers hang out in Detroit’s West End, throwing a house party with their foreign cars out front.

Icewear Vezzo, meanwhile, has also shown his own connection with Atlanta rappers, collaborating with Future on “Tear The Club Up” and Lil Yachty on “Plastic” from the latter’s Michigan Boy Boat mixtape, which employs many other members of the bubbling scene. In addition, Vezzo has been building his buzz with big-name collaborations, linking up with Lil Durk on “Up The Scoe” as he prepares to release Rich Off Pints 2. The new project is the follow-up to the original Rich Off Pints, which dropped earlier this summer, and features Babyface Ray, Rio Da Yung OG, RMR, and SpotemGottem.

Watch the video for “Know The Difference” above.