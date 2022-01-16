Babyface Ray rose to fame as one of the leading names in Detroit’s re-emerging rap scene, alongside other notable acts like 42 Dugg, Icewear Vezzo, and Sada Baby. The rapper is preparing for a huge 2022 year, and he kicks it off with a brand new track. Ray unites with Pusha T and Landstrip Chip for “Dancing With The Devil,” a somber song that finds Ray and Pusha T grappling with the temptations and demons in their lives while Landstrip Chip provides a reflective hook to tie it all together. As if the new record wasn’t enough, the track also features an exciting announcement.

On January 28, Ray will release his latest album Face, which could potentially feature previously-released strong singles like “What The Business Is,” “It Ain’t My Fault” with Big Sean, and “Catch It,” in addition to “Dancing With The Devil.” It will also hopefully serve as a great follow-up to Ray’s 2021 project, Unf*ckwittable.

Ray ended 2021 with a collection of solid guest features, which paired him with acts like Big Sean, Trippie Redd, Icewear Vezzo, Mozzy, and more.

You can listen to “Dancing With The Devil” in the video above

Face is out 1/28 via Wavy Gang / EMPIRE.

