Bad Bunny has had a pretty major past week. He received more Latin Grammy nominations than anybody else for the upcoming ceremony. He was revealed to be hosting an upcoming Saturday Night Live episode. This past weekend, he also performed a huge Puerto Rico concert for the No Me Quiero Ir de Aquí: Una Más livestream, broadcast via Amazon Music.
As an Amazon Music spokesperson tells Uproxx, the September 20 livestream was the most-watched single-artist performance on Amazon Music to date.
The performance was the finale of Bunny’s residency at Puerto Rico’s José Miguel Agrelot Coliseum. The show, which included 43 songs, featured a number of surprise guests, including Miky Woodz, Tommy Torres, Jowell & Randy, Ñengo Flow, De La Ghetto, Rainao, Arcángel, and Marc Anthony.
Check out the setlist (via setlist.fm) below, along with some photos from the event.
Bad Bunny’s No Me Quiero Ir de Aquí: Una Más Setlist
1. “ALAMBRE PúA”
2. “KETU TeCRÉ”
3. “EL CLúB”
4. “La Santa” (Bomba version)
5. “PIToRRO DE COCO”
6. “El Apagón”
7. “WELTiTA” (with Chuwi)
8. “KLOuFRENS”
9. “BOKeTE”
10. “Si Estuviésemos Juntos”
11. “Solo de mí”
12. “Ni bien ni mal”
13. “Vete”
14. “TURiSTA”
15. “NUEVAYoL”
16. “Tití me preguntó”
17. “PERFuMITO NUEVO” (with RaiNao)
18. “Neverita”
19. “Si veo a tu mamá” (House version)
20. “La romana” (House version)
21. “VOY A LLeVARTE PA PR”
22. “Me porto bonito”
23. “No me conoce” (Jhayco cover)
24. “Bichiyal”
25. “Yo Perreo Sola”
26. “Efecto”
27. “VeLDÁ” (with Dei V)
28. “Safaera” (with Bad Bunny, Jowell & Randy & Ñengo Flow)
29. “El funeral de la canoa” (Jowell & Randy cover, with Jowell & Randy)
30. “Hey Mister” (Jowell & Randy cover, with Jowell & Randy)
31. “Guayeteo” (Jowell & Randy cover, with Jowell & Randy)
32. “Salgo Pa’ la Calle” (Daddy Yankee Feat. Randy cover, with Jowell & Randy)
33. “Siente el boom” (Tito “El Bambino” Feat. Randy cover, with Jowell & Randy)
34. “EoO”
35. “ACHO PR” (with Bad Bunny, Arcángel, De La Ghetto & Ñengo Flow)
36. “CAFé CON RON” (with Los Pleneros de la Cresta)
37. “Ábreme paso” (Los Pleneros de la Cresta cover)
38. “LO QUE LE PASÓ A HAWAii”
39. “Callaíta” (Salsa version)
40. “BAILE INoLVIDABLE”
41. “Preciosa” (Rafael Hernández Marín cover, with Marc Anthony)
42. “DtMF”
43. “LA MuDANZA”