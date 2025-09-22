Bad Bunny has had a pretty major past week. He received more Latin Grammy nominations than anybody else for the upcoming ceremony. He was revealed to be hosting an upcoming Saturday Night Live episode. This past weekend, he also performed a huge Puerto Rico concert for the No Me Quiero Ir de Aquí: Una Más livestream, broadcast via Amazon Music.

As an Amazon Music spokesperson tells Uproxx, the September 20 livestream was the most-watched single-artist performance on Amazon Music to date.

The performance was the finale of Bunny’s residency at Puerto Rico’s José Miguel Agrelot Coliseum. The show, which included 43 songs, featured a number of surprise guests, including Miky Woodz, Tommy Torres, Jowell & Randy, Ñengo Flow, De La Ghetto, Rainao, Arcángel, and Marc Anthony.

Check out the setlist (via setlist.fm) below, along with some photos from the event.