Saturday Night Live has been on a break since its milestone 50th season wrapped up in May. Now, it’s about time for the show to come back, and now we know it’s set to return in October: The first slate of hosts and musical guests for the 51st season was announced today (September 18).

On October 4, Bad Bunny is hosting and Doja Cat will join as the musical guest. On October 11, SNL alum Amy Poehler will return to host an episode featuring musical guest Role Model. Finally, on October 11, Sabrina Carpenter will pull double duty as both host and musical guest.

Bad Bunny has become an SNL mainstay this decade. He’s hosted twice and been a musical guest three times, including the 2023 episode when he did both. Doja, meanwhile, will be making her Saturday Night Live debut on the episode.

Poehler is of course familiar with the SNL stage. Aside from being a beloved cast member for nearly a decade, she has returned to host the show a handful of times. Role Model will be making his first appearance on the show.

Carpenter previously appeared as a musical guest in 2024, but this will be her first time hosting. She got a sketch in during that episode and popped up during Quinta Brunson’s monologue later that season.