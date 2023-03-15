James Corden has made The Late Late Show a cultural staple since taking over the late-night program in 2015. The experience hasn’t been entirely positive, though, as it sure looks like a lot of people hate Corden. He certainly didn’t earn himself public favor last year with joke-stealing accusations and the infamous restaurant situation. So, on the latest “Carpool Karaoke” segment, Bad Bunny got to do something it seems a lot of people wish they had the chance to try: put Corden in a headlock.

Bad Bunny has a strong connection to WWE, and towards the end of “Carpool Karaoke,” that conversation topic came up. So, Bunny and Corden took to a wrestling ring, in which Bunny showed Corden some moves, including a headlock, a camel clutch, and more. Wrestling legend Rey Mysterio also made a surprise appearance and helped Corden develop a more intimidating wrestling attitude.

Bad Bunny is one of the last “Carpool Karaoke” guests before Corden leaves The Late Late Show, as his final episode is set for April 28. That last show will be preceded by a prime-time special, The Last Last Late Late Show. While Bunny is as of now the final confirmed “Carpool Karaoke” guest, given how important the segment has been to Corden, it feels likely there will be some sort of new installment in the special and/or the finale.

Watch Bad Bunny’s “Carpool Karaoke” above.