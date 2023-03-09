Are Bad Bunny And Kendall Jenner Dating?

Avert your eyes, Devin Booker. It’s been nearly one month since dating rumors were sparked between Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner. TMZ relayed the recent Grammy winner and Jenner were spotted last month leaving the Beverly Hills restaurant Wally’s separately, but the belief was that they had been there together on “a double date” with Justin and Hailey Bieber.

And then Wednesday, March 8, more tangible evidence spread faster than a Bad Bunny track across the internet: Bunny and Jenner appeared to have been caught mid-kiss in West Hollywood, California.

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny's rumored romance is no longer speculation — they were finally photographed together in the same frame … and they're touching bods. https://t.co/AvdTs3eeGs — TMZ (@TMZ) March 8, 2023

Kendall Jenner y Bad Bunny fueron vistos en West Hollywood, California. pic.twitter.com/OKLQhPjo5u — Indie 505 (@Indie5051) March 8, 2023

Per Page Six, Bad Bunny and Jenner had been at dinner with Kylie Jenner and family friend Travis Bennett (aka former Odd Future member Taco).

However, there has been no concrete confirmation from Bad Bunny nor Jenner that they are dating. Both parties’ representation hadn’t responded to the outlet’s request for comment.

Jenner was previously in a long-term relationship with Booker, an All-NBA and All-Star point guard for the Phoenix Suns.

People reported last November that the couple had ended their relationship the month prior. An unnamed source told the publication, “Both have incredibly busy schedules right now with their careers and they’ve decided to make that a priority.”