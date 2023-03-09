Bad Bunny Grammys 2023
Getty Image
Music

Are Bad Bunny And Kendall Jenner Dating?

Avert your eyes, Devin Booker. It’s been nearly one month since dating rumors were sparked between Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner. TMZ relayed the recent Grammy winner and Jenner were spotted last month leaving the Beverly Hills restaurant Wally’s separately, but the belief was that they had been there together on “a double date” with Justin and Hailey Bieber.

And then Wednesday, March 8, more tangible evidence spread faster than a Bad Bunny track across the internet: Bunny and Jenner appeared to have been caught mid-kiss in West Hollywood, California.

Per Page Six, Bad Bunny and Jenner had been at dinner with Kylie Jenner and family friend Travis Bennett (aka former Odd Future member Taco).

However, there has been no concrete confirmation from Bad Bunny nor Jenner that they are dating. Both parties’ representation hadn’t responded to the outlet’s request for comment.

Jenner was previously in a long-term relationship with Booker, an All-NBA and All-Star point guard for the Phoenix Suns.

People reported last November that the couple had ended their relationship the month prior. An unnamed source told the publication, “Both have incredibly busy schedules right now with their careers and they’ve decided to make that a priority.”

People added, “An insider also revealed that the decision to end their romantic relationship was mutual and just came down to timing, though Jenner and Booker do plan to stay in touch.”

Also in November, E! News cited an unnamed insider relaying that Jenner was “not really open to dating right now.”

Enter: Bad Bunny?

Listen To This
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
The Most Anticipated Hip-Hop Albums Of Spring 2023
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
Steven Hyden’s Favorite Music Of February 2023
by: Uproxx authors
×