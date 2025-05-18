Comedy group Please Don’t Destroy (which consists of Ben Marshall, John Higgins, and Martin Herlihy) have been notably missing for the majority of Saturday Night Live‘s current season. Yesterday (May 17), the collective made their comeback with a sidesplitting sketch starring Bad Bunny and Scarlett Johansson.

Please Don’t Destroy explored what missing really looks like. In the hilarious comedy musical “First Class,” the group set off on a vacation courtesy of ScarJo. But as Please Don’t Destroy lounges in first class they grow nervous after learning their flight from LaGuardia was bound for Newark International Airport.

Given the nerve wrecking updates out of the United Airlines hub about delays and understaffed aviation crews, the quick trip takes a turn for the worse. After a blackout of their seat back screen and internal systems, pilot played by Mikey Day begins to panic. He then phones in support from the air traffic control tower. To his surprise the only controller on staff is Bad Bunny, and it is his first day on the job.

However, Bad Bunny pulls out all the stops (including a Google search) to ensure he can help to land the commercial flight safely. Proud of the miracle he was able to pull off, Bad Bunny bursts into song. “I can see you now / You’re on the mainframe / Now glide it, glide it / And land this plane,” he sings.

The bunny may be bad, but his aviation knowledge is great.

Watch Please Don’t Destroy’s comedy musical “First Class” sketch starring Scarlett Johansson on Saturday Night Live above.