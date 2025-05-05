Bad Bunny is one of the kings of the streaming era, which has made him an in-demand live artist. Well, Bad Bunny will be meeting that demand this year and next on the Debí Tirar Más Fotos World Tour.

The trek doesn’t currently include any US shows, but there are a couple of Mexico City dates in December 2025. He’ll also visit Costa Rica, Colombia, Peru, Chile, Argentina, Brazil, Australia, Japan, Spain, Portugal, Germany, Netherlands, the United Kingdom, France, Sweden, Poland, Italy, and Belgium.

Tickets go on sale starting May 9 and more information can be found on the tour website.

Check out the dates below.