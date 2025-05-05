Bad Bunny is one of the kings of the streaming era, which has made him an in-demand live artist. Well, Bad Bunny will be meeting that demand this year and next on the Debí Tirar Más Fotos World Tour.
The trek doesn’t currently include any US shows, but there are a couple of Mexico City dates in December 2025. He’ll also visit Costa Rica, Colombia, Peru, Chile, Argentina, Brazil, Australia, Japan, Spain, Portugal, Germany, Netherlands, the United Kingdom, France, Sweden, Poland, Italy, and Belgium.
Tickets go on sale starting May 9 and more information can be found on the tour website.
Check out the dates below.
Bad Bunny’s 2025 Tour Dates: Debí Tirar Más Fotos World Tour
11/21/2025 — Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic @ Estadio Olimpico*
12/05/2025 — San Jose, Costa Rica @ Estadio Nacional
12/10/2025 — Mexico City, Mexico @ Estadio GNP
12/11/2025 — Mexico City, Mexico @ Estadio GNP
01/23/2026 — Medellin, Colombia @ Estadio Atanasio Girardot
01/30/2026 — Lima, Peru @ Estadio Nacional*
02/05/2026 — Santiago, Chile @ Estadio Nacional
02/13/2026 — Buenos Aires, Argentina @ Estadio River Plate
02/20/2026 — Sao Paulo, Brazil @ Allianz Parque
02/28/2026 — Sydney, Australia @ ENGIE Stadium
03/2026 — Tokyo, Japan
05/22/2026 — Barcelona, Spain @ Estadi Olimpic
05/26/2026 — Lisbon, Portugal @ Estadio Da Luz
05/30/2026 — Madrid, Spain @ Riyadh Air Metropolitano
05/31/2026 — Madrid, Spain @ Riyadh Air Metropolitano
06/20/2026 — Dusseldorf, Germany @ Merkur Spiel-Arena
06/23/2026 — Arnhem, Netherlands @ Gelredome
06/27/2026 — London, UK @ Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
07/01/2026 — Marseille, France @ Orange Velodrome
07/04/2026 — Paris, France @ La Defense Arena
07/10/2026 — Stockholm, Sweden @ Strawberry Arena
07/14/2026 — Warsaw, Poland @ PGE Narodowy
07/17/2026 — Milan, Italy @ La Maura
07/22/2026 — Brussels, Belgium @ King Baudouin Stadium