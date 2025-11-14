Keeping up with music news and resources like Spotify’s giant and regularly updated New Music Friday playlist are great ways to keep your listening habits from getting stale. Sometimes, though, you need a deeper dive. That’s where Uproxx’s Baylee Lefton comes in as she routinely offers quick-hit lists of songs you need to add into your rotation this week.

She came through with a new drop today (November 14), and the vibe is “floating through space.”

The mix starts with Junodream’s “To The Moon.” The UK group describes their sound as “alternative space rock” and cites Air’s 1998 classic Moon Safari as a formative album for them. They dropped “To The Moon” as a single in 2018 and the dreamy track remains their most-played on Spotify with over 14 million spins.

Lefton’s next recommendation is “Milky Way.” This one is for anime lovers: The track comes from the 2019 series Carole & Tuesday and its sung by the character GGK, whose singing voice is provided by Madison McFerrin, who you might remember hearing on Tyler, The Creator’s “Don’t You Worry Baby.”

Following is Alina Baraz and Galimatias’s “Unfold,” from the 2015 EP Urban Flora. If this one resonates, the whole project is worth checking out, as Lefton dubs it “absolute gold.” Finally, she digs into the archives with Black Sabbath’s “Planet Caravan,” a serene break from the band’s guitar-driven classics.

Check out the video above and to listen to the full songs yourself, hit up the link in Lefton’s Instagram bio.