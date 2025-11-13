When Is Spotify Wrapped Coming Out In 2025?

The end of the year is coming. We’re in the middle of November and new Christmas recordings are starting to pop up, so it’s now time to start thinking about music fans’ favorite annual tradition: Spotify Wrapped, the streaming platform’s round-up of users’ listening habits.

The big issue with Spotify Wrapped is that it’s hard to know exactly when it’s coming, since there’s no set “Spotify Wrapped Day” that’s unchanging year-by-year. So, as far as when the 2026 edition will premiere, we don’t yet know. But, based on past years, we can come up with a strong estimate.

These are the dates Wrapped has dropped over the past few years:

2018: December 6

2019: December 5

2020: December 1

2021: December 1

2022: November 30

2023: November 29

2024: December 4

So, expect Wrapped 2026 to arrive in late November or early December.

For those who don’t want to wait, Spotify recently rolled out a new feature: Earlier this month, they announced listening stats. As their announcement post explains, “Available to Free and Premium users in more than 60 markets worldwide, this new feature shows your top artists and songs from the past four weeks, and it serves up playlists inspired by what you love or tracks you might want to queue up next. Each week, it also includes a special highlight that captures what makes your listening unique, whether it’s a milestone, a new discovery, or a fan moment.”