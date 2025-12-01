Keeping up with music news and resources like Spotify’s giant and regularly updated New Music Friday playlist are great ways to keep your listening habits from getting stale. Sometimes, though, you need a deeper dive. That’s where Uproxx’s Baylee Lefton comes in as she routinely offers quick-hit lists of songs you need to add into your rotation this week.

She delivered a fresh set today (December 1), and the vibe is tunes for fans of Kaytranada.

As Baylee put it, her picks fall in the realm of Kaytranada’s “electronic, R&B, funk, groovy house.” The mix starts with “Bet You Didn’t Need,” from Daniel Allan, Arlo, and fkblnde. The single is a fresh one, as it just dropped this past summer, and it definitely catches that Kaytra vibe.

Next is Jackson Homer and ROZZZQWEEN’s 2022 collaboration “Idea Of Us,” which brings a perfect blend and soul, the latter coming courtesy of ROZZZQWEEN’s big-time vocals. Rounding out the mix are Wntr, Nakeyo, and Lawrence Mace’s “Dunes (Remix)”; and F3miii’s “From Your Eyes.” “Oh, I used to be obsessed with that track,” Baylee reminisces about the latter.

Check out the video above and to listen to the full songs yourself, hit up the link in Lefton’s Instagram bio.