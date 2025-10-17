PartyOf2 has released their debut album, Amerika’s Next Top Party!, along with the surreal video for their latest single, the groovy “Feel Love.”

In the same vein as their previously released videos for “Friendly Fire” and “Out Of Body,” the video plays on the group’s duo dynamic, but this time, pairs Jadagrace and Swim with new paramours. Over a slinky, Kaytranada-produced beat, the two rappers feel themselves as much as they feel love, encouraging the listener to get into the swing of things.

Meanwhile, in the video, Jada dances in a trio of ensembles highlighting her fashion sense, while Swim takes an arrow from Cupid’s bow. In parallel vignettes, the duo also each addresses their opposites as giant, room-filling heads.

Amerika’s Next Top Party! is the duo’s debut on Def Jam Records, after previously releasing their music as Grouptherapy independently. They explained the title in a press release, saying:

The title is satirical, but honest, as we open up about what it’s like being young Black artists fighting for success in America. We explore themes like grief, resilience, growth and imposter syndrome, all of which are symptoms of achieving the American dream. We made ANTP! to help guide us as we grow into our final form. It’s a soundtrack for the moment you turn your dream into a reality.

The duo is set to perform at Camp Flog Gnaw next month before launching their US tour.

You can watch PartyOf2’s “Feel Love” video above.

Amerika’s Next Top Party! is out now via Def Jam. You can find more info here.