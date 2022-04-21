30 years ago today, the Beastie Boys released their monumental third album, Check Your Head. It marked the group’s first major release to feature largely full instrumentation, with Mike D on drums, Ad-Rock on guitar, MCA on bass, as well as Mario C on drums and Money Mark on keys; a hallmark of the group that set them apart in the hip-hop canon forever. First released in 1992, the Beasties settled into their new G-Son studios in Southern California for the album’s recording.

In 2009, the Beastie Boys released an artist store 4LP box set that proved to be the definitive edition of Check Your Head. As with all collector’s items of this sort, it has become rare and out of print for over a decade. Now to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the album, the group is putting out the set again, featuring the remastered 20-track album on the first two records, and then two additional records of live recordings, remixes, B-sides, etc. It’s presented in a fabric-wrapped, stamped, hardcover case.

Peep the tracklist and photo of the four LP Check Your Head vinyl below. While the official release isn’t until June 24th, you can pre-order the Check Your Head box set now, here.

Side A

“Jimmy James”

“Funky Boss”

“Pass The Mic”

“Gratitude”

“Lighten Up”

Side B

“Finger Lickin’ Good”

“So What’ Cha Want”

“The Biz Vs The Nuge”

“Time For Livin'”

“Something’s Got To Give”

Side C

“The Blue Nun”

“Stand Together”

“Pow”

“The Maestro”

“Groove Holmes”

Side D

“Live At P. J.’s”

“Mark On The Bus”

“Professor Booty”

“In 3’s”

“Namaste”

Side E

“Dub The Mic (Instrumental)”

“Pass The Mic (Pt. 2, Skills To Pay The Bills)”

“Drunken Praying Mantis Style”

“Netty’s Girl”

Side F

“The Skills To Pay The Bills (Original Version)”

“So What’ Cha Want (Soul Assassin Remix Version)”

“So What’ Cha Want (Butt Naked Version)”

“Groove Holmes (Live Vs. The Biz)”

Side G

“Stand Together (Live At French’s Tavern, Sydney Australia)”

“Finger Lickin’ Good (Government Cheese Remix)”

“Gratitude (Live At Budokan)”

“Honky Rink”

Side H

“Jimmy James (Original Original Version)”

“Boomin’ Granny”

“Drinkin’ Wine”

“So What’ Cha Want (All The Way Live Freestyle Version)”

The Check Your Head 30th Anniversary vinyl edition is out 6/24 via Universal. Pre-order it here.