Last week, Rolling Stone compiled lists from over 300 music critics and professionals to create their comprehensive roundup of the 500 Greatest Albums Of All Time. Of course, many submissions were for veteran acts like Bob Dylan and The Beatles, but other honorable mentions had the Rolling Stone staff scratching their heads. Then, they realized: Beastie Boys‘ Ad-Rock had submitted a handful of completely made-up album names.
Of course, some of the artists on Ad-Rock’s list of 50 picks are unquestionably real. While many may not have heard of psych rockers Ultimate Spinach, the artist Phil Collins is sure to ring a bell. But staffers were confused to see names like Juan Epstein’s Boogaloo In Brooklyn or Dr. Funk-A-Dunk’s Out Of Bounds On The Dance Floor.
Ad-Rock has yet to respond to Rolling Stone out-ing his fake list, but he was sure to have had a chuckle after being the very first person to send in his picks.
Check out Ad-Rock’s full list below.
1. Macka B — Sign Of The Times
2. Grits and Gravy — Nuthin’ But The Good Stuff
3. The Frank Figueora Funk Ensemble — Double Bang Bang
4.Chirp — The City Ain’t Tough Enough
5.Sergeant Crikey — It Mek Dem Bubble
6. Hugo Strasser — TanzHits ’71
7. Ultimate Spinach — Ultimate Spinach
8. The Outta Controls — I Need New Friends
9. The Lover’s 2 — Slip Into Something More Fantastical
10. Merv Gelter — Unlinked Passages And Patterns
11. Danice Wilder — Funk Your Body Down
12. Strategic Orchestrations — My Suzuki Sierra Is Bumpin’
13. Jan Pfundt — Gekreuzte Drähte
14. Pops Willard — Bus Station Situation
15. Janice Montcrieff — Pour Me Another Glass Of Whine, You Baby
16. The Dapper Duo — Your Freaky Touch
17. Urszula Dudziak — Urszula
18. Miss Sally Murdoch — Turn Me On When The The Lights Go Off
19. The Cosmonauts (Featuring Shep Greenley) — Bump That Funky Bump
20. Digitz — Why Is That Again?
21. The Satin Velvettes — Sooth My Mood
22. Ebbet Maynfield — Flutes A Plenty
23. Video Kids — Woodpeckers From Space
24. The Pete Smith Quintet — Dynamism
25. Amy Cranterston — The Strength Of The Willow’s Shadows
26. Ruff-N-Ready — We Rhyme Right
27. Phil Collins — Dance Into The Light
28. Westbeth — Down In The Basement (Where The Funk Grows)
29. The Captain — 22lb Turkey
30. Monotony — Witness The Rampage
31. The Tremont High School Drum Line — Marching Band Favorites
32. Chip Button — Drums Are My Bag
33. Crabby Appleton — Rotten To The Core
34. Dr. Funk-A-Dunk — Out Of Bounds On The Dance Floor
35. Bridget Everett and The Tender Moments — Pound It
36. The Clarence Widley Orchestra — Boxcar Business (Original Soundtrack)
37. Melancholia — Exploration Interflection
38. Al Carlton — Too Smooth
39. Earl Wilson — Jr., Let My People Come (A Sexual Musical)
40. Khia — Thug Misses
41. The Dunes of Distance — Equanimity
42. General Echo — 12″ Of Pleasure
43. Aileen Mccullough — An Oiread Sin Báistí
44. Sweet Lou — Already On It
45. The T-Bones — No Matter What Shape (Your Stomach Is In)
46. Ladies And Lords — The Mod Way
47. Crianças Loucas — é Meu Agora
48. Juan Epstein — Boogaloo In Brooklyn
49. Little Marcy — Happy Day Express
50. Carmine Rittzi — Freak Your Way Out Of This One
Some of the artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.