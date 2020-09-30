Last week, Rolling Stone compiled lists from over 300 music critics and professionals to create their comprehensive roundup of the 500 Greatest Albums Of All Time. Of course, many submissions were for veteran acts like Bob Dylan and The Beatles, but other honorable mentions had the Rolling Stone staff scratching their heads. Then, they realized: Beastie Boys‘ Ad-Rock had submitted a handful of completely made-up album names.

Of course, some of the artists on Ad-Rock’s list of 50 picks are unquestionably real. While many may not have heard of psych rockers Ultimate Spinach, the artist Phil Collins is sure to ring a bell. But staffers were confused to see names like Juan Epstein’s Boogaloo In Brooklyn or Dr. Funk-A-Dunk’s Out Of Bounds On The Dance Floor.

Ad-Rock has yet to respond to Rolling Stone out-ing his fake list, but he was sure to have had a chuckle after being the very first person to send in his picks.

Check out Ad-Rock’s full list below.

1. Macka B — Sign Of The Times

2. Grits and Gravy — Nuthin’ But The Good Stuff

3. The Frank Figueora Funk Ensemble — Double Bang Bang

4.Chirp — The City Ain’t Tough Enough

5.Sergeant Crikey — It Mek Dem Bubble

6. Hugo Strasser — TanzHits ’71

7. Ultimate Spinach — Ultimate Spinach

8. The Outta Controls — I Need New Friends

9. The Lover’s 2 — Slip Into Something More Fantastical

10. Merv Gelter — Unlinked Passages And Patterns

11. Danice Wilder — Funk Your Body Down

12. Strategic Orchestrations — My Suzuki Sierra Is Bumpin’

13. Jan Pfundt — Gekreuzte Drähte

14. Pops Willard — Bus Station Situation

15. Janice Montcrieff — Pour Me Another Glass Of Whine, You Baby

16. The Dapper Duo — Your Freaky Touch

17. Urszula Dudziak — Urszula

18. Miss Sally Murdoch — Turn Me On When The The Lights Go Off

19. The Cosmonauts (Featuring Shep Greenley) — Bump That Funky Bump

20. Digitz — Why Is That Again?

21. The Satin Velvettes — Sooth My Mood

22. Ebbet Maynfield — Flutes A Plenty

23. Video Kids — Woodpeckers From Space

24. The Pete Smith Quintet — Dynamism

25. Amy Cranterston — The Strength Of The Willow’s Shadows

26. Ruff-N-Ready — We Rhyme Right

27. Phil Collins — Dance Into The Light

28. Westbeth — Down In The Basement (Where The Funk Grows)

29. The Captain — 22lb Turkey

30. Monotony — Witness The Rampage

31. The Tremont High School Drum Line — Marching Band Favorites

32. Chip Button — Drums Are My Bag

33. Crabby Appleton — Rotten To The Core

34. Dr. Funk-A-Dunk — Out Of Bounds On The Dance Floor

35. Bridget Everett and The Tender Moments — Pound It

36. The Clarence Widley Orchestra — Boxcar Business (Original Soundtrack)

37. Melancholia — Exploration Interflection

38. Al Carlton — Too Smooth

39. Earl Wilson — Jr., Let My People Come (A Sexual Musical)

40. Khia — Thug Misses

41. The Dunes of Distance — Equanimity

42. General Echo — 12″ Of Pleasure

43. Aileen Mccullough — An Oiread Sin Báistí

44. Sweet Lou — Already On It

45. The T-Bones — No Matter What Shape (Your Stomach Is In)

46. Ladies And Lords — The Mod Way

47. Crianças Loucas — é Meu Agora

48. Juan Epstein — Boogaloo In Brooklyn

49. Little Marcy — Happy Day Express

50. Carmine Rittzi — Freak Your Way Out Of This One

