Back in 2024, Blackpink’s Jennie was featured in the Beats Solo Buds campaign launch and it was a hit. Now, she and the premium headphone brand have teamed up once again, this time for the Beats Solo 4 – Jennie Special Edition.

This version of the wireless on-ear headphones features a matte red base, “R” and “J” details, and an embellished UltraPlush ear cushion with Jennie-inspired symbols. The all-red design, which also features an attached red ribbon tied into a bow, pays homage to Jennie’s debut album, Ruby.

Jennie says in a statement, “Beats has been part of my everyday life and creative process, so collaborating with them in this way feels very special. I’m excited for people to experience my music in a new way through these headphones.”

Online, the headphones will be available to purchase at Apple.com for $199, starting September 5 at 9 a.m. local time in China, the United Kingdom, and the United States (PT), and at 10 a.m. in Japan and South Korea. They’ll also be available Best Buy in the US at 9 a.m. PT and Coupang in South Korea at 10 a.m. KST.

In person, they’ll be available at a few Apple Stores: Los Angeles (The Grove), New York (Fifth Avenue), Shanghai (Jing’an), Tokyo (Omotesando), and Seoul (Myeongdong). Those locations will also offer in-store experiences, where fans can try the product out and listen to Jennie’s new playlist in Spatial Audio. The playlist, by the way, can be found on Apple Music here. It was curated specially by Jennie and features songs from Dijon, Kaytranada, Kehlani, and more.