Is Blackpink Better As A Group Or As Solo Artists?

While it has been a couple years since Blackpink last toured the US, things have changed pretty dramatically for the members. All four have solidified themselves as solo artists in the interim, to varying degrees of success. Rosé’s debut solo album rosie is an unqualified success, especially thanks to her massive Bruno Mars collab “APT.” while Jennie received the best critical reception of all the artists, as her first solo album Ruby has also found multiple breakout tunes in “Mantra” and “Like Jennie.” Lisa’s AlterEgo solo album is a streaming success, bolstered by her eye-popping performing capabilities that she recently showed off at Coachella, and even Jisoo is getting into the solo game, albeit more tepidly with the four-song AMORTAGE EP. The women can be seen on HBO Max (Jennie on The Idol, Lisa on The White Lotus), Korean entertainment (Jisoo is doing plenty on work back home in both television and film), and heard on film soundtracks (Rosé earned a spot on the massive F1 companion album). Even if you don’t know squat about K-pop, Blackpink has likely entered your orbit through the individual members’ output.

And though they are back for a stadium run, including two nights at SoFi Stadium last weekend, the whole endeavor still feels like a balancing act of group dynamics with individual ambitions. It’s not a coincidence that each member reps a different label for their solo career (Rosé is on Atlantic, Lisa on RCA, Jisso on Warner Records, and Jennie on Columbia) and that each reps different designer brands (Rosé is YSL, Lisa is Louis Vuitton, Jisoo is Dior, and Jennie is Chanel). They’re all aware that they need to exist as individual entities in the long-run, even if their touring power is still strongest as a group.

But at this point in their career, it’s safe to start asking which aspect of the four stars’ identity is more compelling. At their live show, they’ve long found a way to balance both aspects, featuring solo sets as interludes between the full-group numbers. But on their latest tour, this takes on a whole new meaning now that they have genuine hits to be offering in those segments. Even walking around the crowd, while the vast majority of merch worn signified Blackpink as a whole, it wasn’t uncommon to see a Jisoo solo t-shirt or rosie merch. And outside of the group’s massive fanbase, there are surely people now whose first association with Blackpink is Lisa on The White Lotus or Rosé’s Bruno Mars-featuring smash.

In concert, though, it became evident why there is strength in numbers. Sure, Jennie can sometimes lose stamina and not quite hit the impressive choreography with the elite level of Lisa, but there’s something truly special about the moments when they gather together to interact. There’s a chemistry between the women that’s undeniable, and even extends to how they react to their solo moments. On this night, Rosé capped her solo section by bringing out Bruno Mars to perform “APT.” And, a few moments later, when the group was back together, Jennie was flabbergasted by how the moment had elevated the entire show, like a friend had brought caviar to the causal potluck. Going back a few months, it was as much Rosé, Lisa, and Jennie supporting each other at Coachella than it was the latter two’s performances that went viral. Fans still get a thrill about what they can do together, even if the solo music spreads more broadly.

For me, it’s when the women walk down the catwalk together and interact for the camera, Lisa putting an arm around Rosé or Jisoo playfully palling around with Jennie, that makes a Blackpink show feel like more than the sum of its parts. A solo song might have a higher reach, but savoring the moments they’re all together make the Blackpink group experience something that can’t really be reached as a solo artist. The hope is that this is not nearing the end for the group, as some have rumored. They’ve already found a good rhythm for being able to pursue their solo endeavors in both film and music while still returning to their stadium-sized home base. And if these recent concerts are an indication, being the biggest K-pop band in the world is nothing to treat lightly.