(WARNING: Spoilers for this week’s Bel-Air episode will be found below.)

For the third episode in season two of Bel-Air, the main cast members find themselves in difficult positions. Last week, we saw Will struggle to shine as a basketball player at Bel-Air Academy without ruffling feathers with his coach and fellow teammates. Carlton is still working on finding new footing at Bel-Air Academy after his social status at the school changed in season one. This is all while he continues to battle anxiety issues. Hilary began her role as manager at the influencer house, but the partnership with Ivy that made it happen isn’t off to the best start. That’s on top of her new relationship with Jazz getting off to a rocky start, which included the surprised and slightly confused reaction from her parents when they heard the news.

In “Compromised,” the third episode of the new season, Will and Carlton pick up where they left off in planning a school protest for Mrs. Hughes who they believe was wrongly fired from Bel-Air Academy. Everyone is in on the protest from Ashley to Hilary to Mr. & Mrs. Banks and Will’s basketball teammates. The planning for the protest gives Carlton a chance to get closer to Yazmin, who is president of the Black Student Union, while also doing something for people that look like him at the school. Plans for the protest get bigger than expected, and soon enough, Carlton is pushed into the spotlight which makes him extremely nervous and triggers his anxiety. Elsewhere, Will’s passion for the protest is on full display which leads to him overlooking some of the other important things around him, and Hilary and Ivy’s business relationship looks like it’s heading straight for a brick wall as the two can’t seem to get on the same page.

The aforementioned events in the third episode of Bel-Air season two, titled “Compromised,” are soundtracked by songs that help to accentuate the emotions behind each scene. You can find a list of them belong as well as details about the scenes that the records soundtracked.

