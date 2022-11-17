There is so much television these days that it is hard to keep track of it all. Rest assured, Bel Air, Peacock’s dramatic retelling of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air based on a viral short fan film, is a show, and its second season is coming early next year. The series, like Morgan Cooper’s short film, tells the story of a fictionalized Will Smith’s complicated journey from the streets of West Philadelphia to the wealthy community of Bel-Air in a new, dramatic way.

Here’s a description of the upcoming season, from Peacock:

“Season two of Bel-Air picks up with Will at a crossroads in his life as a new figure comes into his life who challenges what he’s learned in Bel-Air and competes for control of his influence. He juggles this while navigating his home life with the Banks family and trying to rebuild the trust that was broken at the end of last season. We’ll see Will and Carlton’s brotherhood start to evolve as they grow closer, but still challenge each other about their differences. We’ll also see Hilary evolve as she becomes more of a boss in her influencer world and how that spills over into her relationship with Jazz, and also highlight the relatable struggles around Viv and Phil balancing marriage and family while trying to forge their own career paths and reconnect to the things that are important to them.”

Season two of Bel-Air premieres on Peacock on February 23.