Affleck grabbed more than four films in total, so you couldn’t call it his Mount Rushmore of movies (save it for Letterboxd). But in an interview for Complex, he was asked by The Accountant 2 co-star Jon Bernthal for his “rapper Mount Rushmore.” Sorry, Machine Gun Kelly, but you didn’t make the cut .

Ben Affleck recently visited the Criterion Closet and took home physical copies of some of his favorite movies, including Miller’s Crossing, The Silence Of The Lambs, and, because he’s a real one , Michael Bay’s Armageddon (“I feel like maybe my best work in my career is the commentary on this disc”).

Ben Affleck’s Rapper Mount Rushmore

1. Lil Wayne

2. Eazy-E

3. Slick Rick

4. Kendrick Lamar

You get the sense that Affleck is going off the dome, and if you gave him the same prompt the following day, he would have an entirely different set of answers. But that’s part of the fun.

While promoting Air in 2023, Affleck was tasked with guessing what Michael Jordan would have been listening to on his Walkman in the mid-1980s. “I think it’s safe to say he was listening to Prince, like any self-respecting human alive at that time,” he told Spotify. “And then I’d guess Grandmaster Flash And The Furious Five, Van Halen, Run-D.M.C., Chaka Khan, Michael Jackson, David Bowie, Whodini, Kool & The Gang, Fleetwood Mac, and The Sugarhill Gang.”

Kendrick might be on MJ’s Mount Rushmore, too.