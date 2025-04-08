Michael Jordan is famously not a fan of most hip-hop. Rapper N.O.R.E. claims he heard Air Jordan say “f*ck rap” one time during a Def Jam Christmas party. But Jordan apparently has a soft spot for Kendrick Lamar.

There’s a video going viral that shows Jordan (who Lamar named a song after on 2010’s Overly Dedicated mixtape) and his wife Yvette Prieto enjoying Forester’s DJ set at Mary Lou’s in West Palm Beach, Florida, over the weekend. “The DJs said no requests… until Michael Jordan asked,” the caption reads. The song playing: “Not Like Us.” And Drake took that personally.

Speaking of the “Not Like Us” target: the video comes shortly after Drake discussed MJ’s gambling prowess. “He’ll gamble on anything,” he said on Stake’s House Money. “I think I remember it was All-Star Weekend in Toronto and he had an event to be at. I beat him at ping-pong a couple times and he just wouldn’t leave the ping-pong table. He kept just betting me, like, bands. 10 bands, 20 bands. Just kept betting because he just couldn’t stomach the loss, you know? He’s definitely not a quitter. I respect him deeply for his gambling nature. So, yeah, I’d say Michael Jordan’s definitely one-of-one.”

You can watch the MJ / Kendrick video here.