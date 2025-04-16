A few days ago, content creator Shawn Vandergriff took to Facebook to share an illustration (AI-generated, it appears) of his Mount Rushmore of white rappers, and the fictitious landmark includes rocky renderings of Eminem, Mac Miller, Paul Wall, and Russ.

Since then, the post had made the rounds online and some rappers have even chimed in. That most notably includes Machine Gun Kelly, who couldn’t believe he didn’t make the cut: “me not on the white rapper mt rushmore is blasphemy,” he tweeted.

Russ also commented on his inclusion, tweeting, “someone with a Facebook tell me how insane the comment section is [crying-laughing emojis].”

As for that comment section, the post generated plenty of feedback and debate. One user wrote, “With no MC search or beastie boys, this list is invalid.” Another said, “Its Eminem and all 3 Beastie Boys. Thats the only right answer.” Somebody else commented, “They forgot action bronsen.” Another user wrote, “Vanilla ice walked so they could run.” Somebody else wrote, “Man I love hip-hop from the roots up. But if you think Paul Wall is top 4 white rapper all time I don’t value your opinion.” Another said, “Eminem, MC Serch, Soul Khan, Action Bronson, El P, Lil Dicky, Aesop Rock, Yelawolf, Beastie Boys.”