Benzino Is Dissing Eminem On Twitter Again

Benzino has been going after Eminem for almost 20 years now. It starts with the former co-owner of The Source magazine giving the Detroit rapper’s 2000 album, The Marshall Mathers LP, a rating of 2 out of 5 mics. This beef was revived in late 2020 when Benzino took to Twitter to say, “Face it stans y’all will always be hip hop goofiest most out of touch fan base.” Collaborator and friend of Eminem Royce Da 5’9″ stepped in to defend him with a series of posts on social media.

Now, the saga continues. According to XXL, Money Man made a since-deleted tweet that said, “I ain’t never listened to no Eminem.” Benzino replied, “Nobody in my hood did.” As fans took to Twitter to get involved, Benzino viewed it as an opportunity to continue dissing Eminem. One fan wrote, “Say it to @Eminem face I bet you won’t your a poor excuse for a father and human being,” to which Benzino replied: “I’ll say it to his face but he’s scared coward p*ssy like his fan base.”

Per Complex, he also made some since-deleted tweets saying he “been left this sh*t alone but since the coward ass stans wanna talk sh*t and hide then it’s still f*ck Eminem and if you got a problem with me do something about it,” and threatened that he knows “how to fight and I got big sticks so pull up.”