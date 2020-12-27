Royce Da 5’9″ is about to close out a fairly impressive year for himself. It began with his eighth album, The Allegory, a project that he largely produced himself, making it the first self-produced release of his career. The Allegory was later nominated for Best Rap Album at the upcoming 2021 Grammy Awards, the first solo Grammy nomination of his career. With that being said, the Detroit rapper could spend some time relishing in his own success, but in a recent interview, Royce took a second to shine a light on Drake and Lil Wayne’s respective careers while showing love to the “greatness” they’ve displayed over the years.

In a sit-down with HotNewHipHop, Royce praised Lil Wayne’s latest project, No Ceilings 3, and more specifically, he and Drake’s “BB King Freestyle.” Next, the conversation turned to the success both rappers have seen in their careers.

“Yeah, I mean, he does numbers because he’s one of our greats,” Royce acknowledged when he asked about Lil Wayne. “But because of his journey, it’s easy to forget that. It’s easy to lose sight of that. And it’s never been put in perspective properly. It’s never been broken down and placed in front of you the proper way what he has contributed. Like nobody really repeats that enough.”

The conversation then turned to Drake and Royce made sure to show some love to the “Laugh Now, Cry Later” rapper.

“It’s not enough people going, Oh, well, you know, he gave us a Drake and Nicki. Nobody says that, they just go ‘Drake, look at Drake, he’s so handsome. Drake, Drake, Drake, Drake, Drake,'” he said. Royce added, “You know because Drake has you in awe of his greatness. But Wayne is a different level of greatness.”

