Eminem’s beef with Benzino dates back to the beginning of the century, when the Boston native and former co-owner of The Source magazine gave the Detroit rapper’s 2000 album, The Marshall Mathers LP, a rating of 2 out of 5 mics.The two thus began a long-lasting beef that continues more than 20 years later. Indeed, Benzino recently dissed Eminem and his fans.

Last month, Benzino began his attacks against the rapper’s fans in a tweet, writing, “Face it stans y’all will always be hip hop goofiest most out of touch fan base,” before calling them, “straight bozos.” He also stood firm on his The Marshall Mathers LP rating in a recent appearance on the podcast FlipDaScript, where he claimed that listeners were only impressed by the album because Eminem is White. Soon enough, Royce Da 5’9″ — who has frequently collaborated with Eminem during their friendship — stepped in to defend him with a series of posts on social media.

It began with an Instagram post that featured a shirtless Benzino and a caption that read, “I don’t want no problems with you Mr 5 mics in the source.” Royzo added, “The streets know You dangerous when you desperate so Ain’t no telling what lengths you’re willing to elevate this misunderstanding to so put your shell back on and go do karate with the rest of the ninja turtles.”

He then moved on to Twitter. “I can’t wait till Benzino get on Clubhouse,” Royce wrote, referring to the voice-based app. “A Front row seat to the most obligatory pseudo toxic masculine tough guy talk the world has ever seen. Please Clap for this hoe ass n**** so he can try to move on. He stuck in 06.”

As expected, Benzino caught wind of Royce’s comments and responded with a series of his own tweets, all of which were eventually deleted, but not before Royce could screenshot one of them.

In one of the tweets, Benzino asked for a Verzuz battle between the two rappers after he proclaimed that Royce’s catalog was the best of the two. But Royce did not take the bait, instead sharing a third reply in the form of an Instagram post. “This muf*ka dun challenged me to a Verzuz battle… He prefaced this with ‘My Catalogue,'” the post read. “Challenge not accepted but big props to I see booty I see Booty.”

You can read the exchanged between the rappers in the tweets above and watch the FlipDaScript podcast here.