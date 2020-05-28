It could and should be argued that Eminem’s The Marshall Mathers LP is one of the most influential albums of all time. Even just considering “Stan,” there are only so many songs that have spawned officially recognized new words. Eminem was on top of his game during that era, and that also applied to the videos he released from the album. Videos for the album’s singles have racked up hundreds of millions of views on YouTube over the years, and they haven’t even been available in HD. Well, that changes today: The official videos for “The Real Slim Shady,” “The Way I Am,” and “Stan” (both the long and short versions) have been remastered and can now be watched on YouTube in full 1080p high definition.

Eminem has been celebrating the 20th anniversary of The Marshall Mathers LP this year, and the refreshing of the aforementioned videos is the latest fruit of that effort. The videos are available at the same YouTube URLs they have always been (meaning view counts are preserved), but now, viewers are able to watch them in 720p and 1080p, and they look better than they ever have. So, here is your chance to clearly see every detail of Eminem’s fake butt in the “Slim Shady” video.

Watch the remastered videos above and below.