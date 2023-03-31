The best new hip-hop this week includes albums, videos, and songs from DJ Drama, Tyler The Creator, and more. This week is an utter bonanza for rap fans. In addition to new tracks from Quavo, Rod Wave, and Nipsey Hussle, there were so many new releases, there’s no room for preamble. Here is the best of hip-hop this week ending March 31, 2023.

Albums / EPs / Mixtapes B. Cool-Aid — Leather Blvd. Ahwlee and Pink Siifu team up for a joint project of jazzy instrumentals and heady, abstract rhymes that blends old-school outlooks with futuristic execution.

DJ Drama — I’m Really Like That Drama’s seventh studio album is an expansive effort that pulls from multiple corners of the hip-hop landscape, including his own Generation Now imprint. Huey Briss — Flowers Before The Grave Huey Briss made a strong first impression in 2021 with Grace Park Legend; he follows up two years later with the thoughtful and heartfelt Flowers Before The Grave.

Juicy J — Mental Trillness Look, you know what you’re getting with any project from the Memphis icon. But this time around, there’s an added grace note: a forceful final collaboration between Juicy and the late Gangsta Boo. Larry June & The Alchemist — The Great Escape Larry June and The Alchemist are such an obvious seeming matchup that one wonders why this is their first joint project. With any luck, it won’t be their last.

Le$ — Le$ Is More, Vol. 2 I’d say it’s a great week for fans of the low-key, “Curren$y-fi” strain of lifestyle rap purveyed by the likes of Larry June and Le$, with a release from each. Consistency is the name of the game, and it’s one skill both have mastered. Luh Tyler — My Vision At 16 years old, Luh Tyler has already amassed a fervent fanbase with his natural, charismatic delivery and unpretentious presentation. He’s just a kid having fun and that quality shines through everything he’s released so far.

Ric Wilson, A-Trak & Chromeo — Clusterfunk I previously highlighted the Chicago dance rapper’s impressive collab with some of the biggest names in the first half of his qualifier, but here is your reminder to actually go press play. Make sure you’ve got room to move. Tyler The Creator — Call Me If You Get Lost: The Estate Sale Before, when Tyler had loose tracks from his album recording sessions, he’d shoot a one-off video and share it on social media. This time, he gave his CMIYGL snippings a proper release as a deluxe edition full of legit gems.

Singles / Videos 38 Spesh — “Gunsmoke Intro” The Rochester rapper/producer is a little too productive to keep track of every release, but this is a good jumping-on point if you’re new to his style.

BigWalkDog — “What You Hear Pt.3” Flint, Michigan rapper BigWalkDog is one of the slew of rappers that Gucci Mane added to his 1017 roster in recent years, and this gem from the deluxe version of his album Trick City is a great introduction. G-Eazy — “Tulips & Roses” The Bay Area vet appears to be gearing up for a new project, offering something different on his latest single.

Morray — “High Price” Feat. Lil Tjay Every day, we inch closer to another outstanding project from the North Carolina native, who as easily croons as he does peel off sharp-tongued punchlines. Teaming up with Tjay allows him to focus on one side while the equally talented Tjay handles the other. Nardo Wick — “Hot Boy” Feat. Lil Baby Nardo hasn’t quite reached the heights of “Me Or Sum” or “Who Want Smoke,” but the solid skill behind those songs is still there; it’s only a matter of time.