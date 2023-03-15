Hip-hop and electronic dance music have a lot in common – more than you might be aware of at first blush. Obviously, they share roots – both cultural and geographical – growing out of New York’s dense urban center to become internationally ubiquitous. They were both started by DJs in the inner city using innovative techniques to transform existing genres like disco, soul, and even gospel to offer an outlet for communities that were often ignored and oppressed.

They are both, at their cores, protest music, even when they don’t seem like it. They are a protest against that oppression. They are demands to be heard. They are revolutionary in that they invite their practitioners to defy the obstacles set in their path by system and circumstance. They feed the fire in the hearts of those looking for an escape, for liberation, even if it’s only for a moment or a night.

Nobody knows this better than Chicago rapper Ric Wilson. Like the shared history of the genres he blends together like coffee and cream, his name might not be familiar to you yet. But, if there’s any justice in the world, it will be. And it’ll happen soon; in just over two weeks, Wilson’s dropping a new EP, CLUSTERFUNK, with collaborators A-Trak and David “Dave 1” Macklovitch from Chromeo, two of dance music’s most prolific and respected producers today.

The nine-track project finds Wilson, who garnered critical acclaim in 2020 with his and Terrace Martin’s joint EP They Call Me Disco, branching out from the nu-disco elements that defined his early work and first put him on tastemakers’ radars, incorporating A-Trak and Dave 1s electro-funk sensibilities. But as their chunky bass licks and glittering keyboards move listeners’ butts, Ric aims to uplift spirits and raise awareness with his revolutionary-minded raps.

It’s a combination that sets him apart from his contemporaries in both hip-hop and dance; while similar artists like Channel Tres and Duckwrth also combine dance and rap, rarely do they sprinkle in references to collective economics and curses on unabashed capitalists like Elon Musk. The challenging political material might turn off listeners in another context, but Wilson hopes that the toe-tapping beats will be the sugar to help the medicine go down.

“That’s the content that I always was talking about my music,” he tells Uproxx while sipping an Orange Sunrise smoothie at Kreation juicery in Hollywood. He first began soaking up progressive politics at an early age, courtesy of Chicago Freedom School, a program that teaches teens in the Windy City about past social justice movements and teaches them to organize in their communities.

“My first performances, I was performing at protests,” Wilson recalls. “And I realized that I was starting to get on stages or panels and I was just talking about Black Death and it was just taking apart on me at some point. So I wanted to not keep talking about this oppression stuff. I want to talk about this real shit but then also feel like, ‘How can I do this in a way that I don’t feel so sad all the time and what’s the way that I would want to digest this and what’s something that I haven’t seen yet?’ What if we take Azealia Banks type beat and I talk about Black liberation, what that means to me? Or my own liberation or talk about things around me. So, that’s essentially where that idea came from. And sooner or later, that’s the thing that did make people notice.”