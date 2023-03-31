DJ Drama’s seventh studio album, I’m Really Like That, is out today with a tracklist that features the late, great Nipsey Hussle, Tyler The Creator, the DJ’s Generation Now artists Jack Harlow and Lil Uzi Vert, and more.

Nipsey Hussle appears on the brusque track “Raised Different” alongside Atlanta rapper Jeezy and fellow West Coaster Blxst, who sings the hook. Nipsey’s posthumous verse focuses on the spoils of success but also warns foes about the consequences for pushing their luck with him. “Y’all want verbal,” he barks. “We candle your curb up.” Meanwhile, Jeezy’s verse takes stock of hip-hop’s recent run of losses: “They buried Takeoff today, let me pay my respect / Plus, it’s Dolph’s anniversary, you just don’t be next.”

In the run-up to the release of I’m Really Like That, Drama promoted the album with a string of clips reproducing scenes from the 1992 classic Juice including their original actors like Queen Latifah. Khalil Kain and Jermaine Hopkins also reprised their roles, with Jim Jones filling in for the late Tupac Shakur. You can check out more of those clips below.

Listen to DJ Drama’s “Raised Different” featuring Nipsey Hussle, Jeezy, and Blxst above.

I’m Really Like That is out now via Generation Now and Atlantic. Get more info here.

