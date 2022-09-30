The best new hip-hop this week includes albums, videos, and songs from Freddie Gibbs, Kid Cudi, YG, and more. Guess who’s back? That’s right, I’ll be once again taking over the Best New Hip-Hop This Week column, for the time being, so pardon my rust as I get back into the groove. This week’s bursting at the seams with new releases including Quavo and Takeoff’s “Nothing Changed,” Bree Runway’s “That Girl,” Smino and J. Cole’s “90 Proof,” along with the slew of new albums and songs below. Here is the best of hip-hop this week ending September 30, 2022.

Albums/EPs/Mixtapes Baby Tate — Mani/Pedi Baby Tate made a name for herself with her 2019 debut Girls and built on that impressive foundation with the equally impressive 2020 EP After The Rain. Now, she’s got a shiny new record deal and her latest mixtape, Mani/Pedi, is set to launch her into the stratosphere.

Drakeo The Ruler — Keep The Truth Alive Before he passed, Drakeo earned a well-deserved reputation for being incredibly prolific. With so much music already recorded, we can likely expect to see much more posthumous output from the South Central native. Freddie Gibbs — Soul Sold Separately Gangsta Gibbs’ first release on Warner Records culminates nearly 20 years of experience combining the hitmaking sensibilities he learned from Jeezy with the DIY mentality he cultivated alongside underground stalwarts like The Alchemist and Madlib.

Kid Cudi — Entergalactic Releasing his latest album alongside a full-on feature film on Netflix (although he insists on calling it a “special”), Cudi offers more of his signature melodic musings on anxiety, heartbreak, and love. I highly recommend watching the movie, which helps put the album in the proper perspective. YG — I Got Issues YG’s sixth — and final — album under Def Jam features some of his most confessional songwriting. He sounds older and wiser here, without sounding jaded. That’s an impressive feat for the Compton rapper, who brings in some surprising collaborators on his new album as well.

Singles/Videos Big30 — “Celine Frames” The Memphis rapper dropped a new tape, Last Man Standing, this week, and the single “Celine Frames” is an excellent summation of the sound and themes: Getting money, ducking opps, and being a boss.

Fredo Bang — “Free Thug” Baton Rouge trapsoul spitter Fredo Bang returns this week with a sentiment we can all get behind on his new tape, Free Thug. Its lead single loops a marching band for a more upbeat offering than his usual. Kenny Mason — “Nosedive” Feat. Jean Dawson Atlanta native Kenny Mason has been breaking boundaries with his formidable combination of hardcore grunge riffs and acidic observation. His new project Ruffs offers up more of the same, and Jean Dawson is a perfect match for his energy on “Nosedive.”