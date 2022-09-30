Bree Runway is back, with a brand new single and music video for “That Girl.” The London-based musician’s new song is a brilliant anthem for getting listeners to feel self positivity — whether it’s the club or the grocery store because everyone should feel like they’re that girl. Directed by Ruth Hogben, Runway rocks a number of high-fashion looks throughout the video, and at one point, even poses on a motorcycle.

“I’ve been on a mini hiatus and there’s no better way to remind you that I’m THAT GIRL,” Runway shared in a statement via NME. “This song automatically makes me feel like the main character in the middle of a sweaty club, and I’m just oozing sex, glamour, and confidence whilst everybody watches. It’s my everyday reminder of how fabulous I am, and it’s your new everyday reminder too – you’re automatically a 10 if you: turn this on, f*ck with it, press play, and feel liberated, pumped up, and free.”

As Runway notes in the song, “In the blink of an eye, it’s a new aesthetic / Wake up b*tch, it’s a new era.” Back in April, Runway also confirmed to fans through social media that she was in the studio and working on an album. According to Genius, the new song might be the first glimpse of it.

Watch the video for Bree Runway’s “That Girl” above.