The Best Physical Media Releases Of February 2026

Streaming services are the primary way a lot of people consume their media of choice, whether that be music or TV shows or movies. Not everybody is on board, though, and some who are are getting tired of it. Regular price increases and limited streaming libraries have some consumers returning to physical media, preferring vinyl and CDs and DVDs and more, objects they can hold and own without fear of losing access, over streaming options. Companies are more than happy to support this wave: Whatever you might be into, each month brings a slew of new releases that has something for everybody. Some stand out above the rest, naturally, so check out some of our favorite physical media releases of February below.

The Doors 4K Steelbook Lionsgate Limited doesn’t release a ton of 4Ks, but everything they put out is thoughtful and gorgeous. Their latest steelbook offering comes in the form of Oliver Stone’s 1991 biopic The Doors. The movie was released as part of an elite run from Stone, where he won a couple of Best Director Oscars for Platoon and Born On The Forth Of July, made everyone a conspiracy theorist with JFK, and changed how everyone viewed the world of finance with Wall Street. This film is buoyed by a great performance from the late Val Kilmer, and this new release celebrates both the actor and the figure he plays with a lovely slipcase design by Akiko Stehrenberger that makes the cover psychedelic once it is removed. Features on the release include a new intro from Stone, interviews with the children of Kilmer, a new special feature “Val, Oliver & Jim: The Making of Morrison” and some never-before-released footage. Get it here. Andrew Bird — The Mysterious Production Of Eggs (20th Anniversary Box Set) Bird has been at it for a few decades now, but The Mysterious Production Of Eggs remains a defining release. As the project turns 20, Bird is going all in on celebrating with a robust new anniversary box set. Beyond the original record on vinyl, there are also two additional LPs featuring previously unheard materials. Aside from that, there’s also a 54-page book that includes unseen photographs and an essay by Bird himself. If you splurge and go for the “mega bundle,” there’s even a shirt, a bag, and a mug. Get it here.

Bat For Lashes — Fur And Gold (Remaster Deluxe Edition) Bat For Lashes (aka Natasha Khan) set the stage for the rest of her career with her beloved 2006 debut album, Fur And Gold. Now that the project is two decades old, there’s a new reissue that comes with a bunch of unearthed demos from the 2005-2006 era, as well as BBC Live Lounge and Rob Da Bank session performances. Khan looks on the project fondly, saying in a statement, “Listening back through the whole album recently, side by side with my collaborator and producer David Kosten, brought a proud tear to my eye… no compromise, tons of space, sh*t midi sounds, tongue in cheek lyrics, thunder and lightning, girl group BV’s, heartbreak and magic… the record I had been waiting my whole life to make.” Get it here. O Brother, Where Art Thou? (20th Anniversary Vinyl Reissue) The 2000 movie O Brother, Where Art Thou? became unexpectedly iconic, especially in terms of its roots-celebrating soundtrack. There’s a whole anniversary concert that just happened, featuring artists from the soundtrack. Speaking of the album: The celebrations also include a new vinyl gatefold pressing. It comes in traditional black, but also some lovely “Sunshine Gold” and “Dapper Dan Red” colors. The gold one is available only at the Lost Highway Records store, and the red exclusively at independent record stores. Get it here.

One Battle After Another 4K Ultra HD Warner Bros. had a 2025 that was one for the books. And now that we’re in 2026… the book is still being written. Whether the next couple of weeks sees Sinners or One Battle After Another go home with the Oscar for Best Picture remains to be seen, and while both are incredible accomplishments, I’d vote for One Battle if I had a say. Paul Thomas Anderson’s masterpiece speaks to the moment in a way that few films ever do, while also serving as a crowning achievement from one of the best directors of all time. For the 4K offering of the film, the presentation is less about special features and more about watching the movie in the highest quality possible at home. The film was shot in VistaVision and this release is a pretty incredible representation of what the theatrical experience is. PTA lined up awe-inspiring shots throughout that beg to be seen on big screens, even if that just means your biggest home screen. In short, it’s the quality of the film that makes this an essential release. As the movie gears up for the final mile of its award marathon, that’s enough of an excuse to add it to your collection. Get it here. George Michael — Faith (Vinyl Reissue) Michael was huge with Wham!, so his debut post-Wham! solo album Faith had a lot to live up to. Well, it did: Four songs from the album went No. 1 in the US. As the 1987 album approaches its 40th anniversary, it’s getting its first vinyl rerelease in over a decade. There are some pretty cool editions, including a red-and-black vinyl and a picture disc. The records were made with sustainability in mind, too, pressed on Biovinyl, which is a bio-based PVC derived from renewable resources. Get it here.

Johnny Cash — Johnny Cash With His Hot And Blue Guitar! (Vinyl Reissue) The Sun Records vault is legendary, and Intervention Records is honoring it nicely with a reissue series of the label’s iconic releases. The latest is Johnny Cash With His Hot And Blue Guitar!, Johnny Cash’s debut album. It’s an unbeatable release, as it contains the classic hits “I Walk The Line,” “Cry! Cry! Cry!,” and “Folsom Prison Blues.” This version is one for the fans, as it’s a 180-gram, 45 RPM mono release, with audio sourced from the original master tapes. The restored artwork and new liner notes also breathe additional life into the timeless project. Get it here. Willie Nelson — Country Music (Vinyl Reissue) Willie Nelson has packed a lot of music into his 92 years on Earth, as he has over 70 studio albums to his name. From the later portion of his career, 2010’s Country Music, which was nominated for a Best Americana Album Grammy, stands out as a highlight. The T Bone Burnett-produced project now has a new reissue that’s available in a number of formats. On vinyl, there’s Sky Blue Swirl vinyl (available exclusively at Barnes & Noble) and Opaque Grass Green (Books-A-Million). If turntables aren’t your thing, there are CD and high-res digital releases, too. Get it here.

Nightcrawler Limited Edition Steelbook 4K Ultra HD If you’ve ever wondered how these photography hustlers in LA make a living, have we got a movie for you. Nightcrawler is gritty and captivating, with Jake Gyllenhaal delivering one of his finest turns as a guy willing to do anything to make a mark. Shout! Factory’s new steelbook offering of the film looks incredible, with a 4K scan from the original DI film negative. The packaging matches the quality of the scan, with a new cover design that captures the movie’s look at LA after dark. The release also offers two separate commentaries, including one with brothers Dan, Tony, and John Gilroy, a making-of featurette, and an interview with composer James Newton Howard. This is the definitive edition of a modern classic. Get it here. The 1975 — I Like It When You Sleep, For You Are So Beautiful Yet So Unaware Of It (Vinyl Reissue) It’s been a few years now since The 1975 have been in an album cycle, so in case you’ve forgotten: When that machine is more active, The 1975 is one of the buzziest bands around. That’s been true as far back as the 2016 release of I Like It When You Sleep, their first No. 1 album in the US. Matty Healy and co. now have a new reissue of the project out, and it’s pressed on gorgeous pink vinyl with alternative artwork. There are also 17 12-inch art cards included, representing each song on the album. Get it here.