All The Best Spotify Gym And Workout Playlists To Follow Right Now

iStockphoto

Last Updated: January 31st

Depending on the stage of a workout you find yourself in, there are plenty of things about getting your sweat on that could be considered the worst part. The good news is that like many of life’s woes, these problems can usually be solved by music. Music and improving your fitness are such a natural pairing that Spotify is filled to the brim with playlists designed to make working out a much more enjoyable experience. Different folks have different workout music needs at different times, though, so below, I’ve found some of the best Spotify workout playlists right now that should prove effective in a variety of situations.

Related: The Best Playlists On Spotify Right Now

Beast Mode by Spotify

With cover art featuring an absolutely shredded gym aficionado, it’s a pretty safe bet what this mix is best for. Featuring barrel-chested rap bangers like Jay-Z and Kanye West’s “N—-s in Paris” and Rick Ross’ breakout hit “Hustlin’,” this is motivation music of the highest order.

Cardio by Spotify

It’s the most important, widely-recommended type of workout you can do, so of course, you’ll need a playlist that works any time, all the time. At 60 songs and three hours long, Spotify’s official cardio contains a bit more than the suggested 30 minutes a day accepted as the minimum to maintain good heart health, but its uptempo dance and pop selection is the perfect thing to keep your heart rate up and its length is a blessing in disguise. Just pick up where you left off and boom, you’ve got another solid 30 minutes waiting for you, six days out of the week.

Cool Down (Various genres, by Spotify)

Just as every workout should start with a warm-up, it should end with a cool-down, and Spotify has you covered (the playlist at the very top of this post would serve this purpose well too). There are a ton of relaxed vibes here to help ease you out of your workout as you pace with your hands over you head or as you sit doubled over, dripping in sweat. Unlike the introductory playlist, though, this one appears to be largely instrumental, because maybe at the end of your workout, your internal monologue is congratulating you, so there’s no need to drown that out with other words.