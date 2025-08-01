The Best Vinyl Releases Of July 2025

Anybody who thought the vinyl resurgence was just a fad was mistaken: The industry has experienced a legitimate revival. As a result, music fans are interested in physical media in ways they may not have if the decades-old medium hasn’t made a comeback. That doesn’t mean everybody is listening to just their parents’ old music, though. That’s part of it, sure, thanks to rereleases that present classic albums in new ways. A vital part of the renewed vinyl wave, though, is new projects being released as records, of which there are plenty. Whatever you might be into, each month brings a new slew of vinyl releases that has something for everybody. Some stand out above the rest, naturally, so check out some of our favorite vinyl releases of July below.

Nick Drake — The Making Of Five Leaves Left This is a holy grail for obsessives of Five Leaves Left, Nick Drake’s 1969 debut album. The Making Of Five Leaves Left, as the title indicates, offers a behind-the-curtain look at the project, as the 4-LP set showcases studio outtakes and previously unheard songs. Get it here. Eels — Electro-Shock Blues (Reissue) Eels have been more productive than most over the past 30 years: In 2024, they released their 15th album, Eels Time!. More recently, they took a look back and shared a new pressing of 1998’s Electro-Shock Blues, pressed at 45 RPM, an upgrade from the original 10-inch 33-RPD edition. Get it here.

Third Eye Blind — Third Eye Blind (Reissue) Third Eye Blind undeniably popped off on their self-titled 1997 debut album, which boasts the singles “Semi-Charmed Life,” “How’s It Going To Be,” and “Jumper.” Elektra is now honoring the project with a new reissue, a 2LP edition pressed on grape-colored vinyl. Get it here. Nelly — Country Grammar (Reissue) Nelly brought his quarter-century celebration of Country Grammar to Stagecoach this year, and now he’s bringing it to your turntable. The “Ride Wit Me” album comes in a limited-edition translucent blue 2LP set, or a standard black 2LP for the traditionalists. Get it here.

ZZ Top — From The Top (1979-1990) ZZ Top has quite the library and now five highlights — Degüello, El Loco, Eliminator, Afterburner, and Recycler — are available in one set, all cut from the original master tapes. It’s one to pounce on quickly, as there are only 3,000 numbered copies. Get it here. 311 — 311 (Reissue) 311’s beloved “Blue Album” has a fresh reissue that comes with seven songs previously unavailable on vinyl. The band says of the rerelease, “Thirty years ago, our self-titled ‘Blue Album’ came out and changed our lives. Today marks 30 years to the day since its release and we are so thrilled to be able to celebrate the anniversary with this special reissue. We cannot begin to express the love and appreciation we have for our incredible fanbase who have kept these songs alive with us for the last three decades.” Get it here.

The Cranberries — No Need To Argue It’s been 30 years of this iconic Cranberries album. For the anniversary reissue, the band is pulling out all the stops, including two new remixes by Chvrches’ Iain Cook, live recordings from the band’s Woodstock ’94 performance, and the original demo of “Zombie.” Get it here. Grinderman — Grinderman (Reissue), Grinderman 2 (Reissue), and Grinderman 2 RMX (Reissue) Nick Cave’s Bad Seeds side project Grinderman has a short-but-sweet discography, and now all three releases are on newly pressed vinyl (and CD as well). As for formats, all albums are available on eco-conscious black vinyl and digisleeve CD editions. Get it here.

Clipse — Let God Sort Em Out Clipse’s comeback is already one of the best albums of the year; It’s the top hip-hop album of 2025 so far, Uproxx’s Elliott Wilson argues. Clipse dropped some cool vinyl variations of it, too, including box sets that come with t-shirts. Get it here. Houseplant — Vinyl Box Set Vol. 3 For years now, Seth Rogen has had a weed company called Houseplant, and they’ve been getting into music, too. They just dropped their third vinyl box set, of songs meant to be played during a smoke session, and it includes songs by Jamie xx, Tune-Yards, and some more esoteric picks. Get it here.