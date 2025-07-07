Elliott Wilson Picks The Best Hip-Hop Songs And Albums Of 2025 So Far

We live in the Dot era. After demolishing rap rival Drake last year, Kendrick Lamar’s victory lap has dominated 2025 and the current hip-hop landscape. Super Bowl performance. More Grammy wins. “Not Like Us” still in rotation. “Luther” reigning for 13 consecutive weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. Record-breaking stadium status tour with SZA still going strong. But despite Mr. Duckworth’s dominance, there’s some other rap music from the past six months that you must get familiar with. And who better to help guide you than hip-hop’s greatest journalist? These picks ain’t just personal: I truly take into account my unbiased view on how these tunes have impacted hip-hop culture. Spoiler alert: All hail what Pharrell and the garcons cooked up in Paris. Yup, rap vets still rule. Pardon me, youth. Y’all day will come.

Songs 10. Wale — “Blanco” Folarin drinks away the pain on this slow-winding, self-reflective requiem.

9. Young Thug — “Money On Money” Feat. Future Thugger’s triumphant return is a rattling rollercoaster ride alongside his ATL partner, Pluto. 8. Lil Baby — “Dum, Dumb, And Dumber” Feat. Young Thug and Future This trap-rap triumvirate cut through the competition and displayed their captivating chemistry.

7. Playboi Carti and The Weeknd — “Rather Lie” Truth is this song should be Carti’s biggest hit. Rap radio, please respond ASAP. 6. Lil Tecca — “Dark Thoughts” You can’t knock this New York hitmaker’s hustle. Make some room on the dance floor.

5. Doechii — “Anxiety” The Swamp Princess took one of her old viral hits and made it better. Fresh for ’25. 4. Rob49 — “WTHELLY” The slang anthem of the year. Word to me. WTHELLIOTT.

3. Joey Badass — “The Ruler’s Back” Jo-Vaughn spent New Year’s Day challenging his fellow MCs from coast to coast. Boy, did they respond. 2. Drake — “What Did I Miss?” Drizzy begins his comeback season with his best post-battle song. Let’s go!

1. Clipse — “Ace Trumpets” The brothers Thornton deliver luxury rap that you can’t afford to ignore. Albums

10. Slick Rick — Victory Hip-hop history’s most acclaimed storyteller simply proves that age ain’t nothing but a number on this sharp resurgence. 9. Ray Vaughn — The Good The Bad The Dollar Menu The young MC of TDE delivers his outstanding origin story that leaves you with the hunger for more.

8. Saba & No I.D. — From The Private Collection Of Saba & No I.D. The Pivot poet connected with fellow Chicagoan and legendary producer Dion to form a dynamic duo and they quickly flourished here. Cheers to more public consumption. 7. Central Cee — Can’t Rush Greatness It ain’t easy for British rap to break through in America, but Cench is making it look easy. Language barriers aside, this dynamic debut album deserves many listens.

6. Lil Baby — WHAM He was untouchable in 2020 with My Turn, stumbled a bit in 2022 with It’s Only Me, and despite the mixed and negative reviews, I’m digging Dominique Jones’ fourth studio album, WHAM. Stop sleeping! 5. PartyNextDoor & Drake — Some Sexy Songs 4 U Fresh off his rap battle defeat, Aubrey Graham switched up the program and leaned heavy in his singing bag. It’s surprising how much he has to carry the load here. Sorry, Party.

4. Key Glock — Glockaveli Memphis’ finest MC continues to honor his mentor, Young Dolph, with his stellar consistency. Not Pac-level, but still pretty good. 3. Larry June, 2 Chainz, & The Alchemist — Life Is Beautiful A hip-hop odd squad contrive a lil yacht rap for your listening pleasure. Pass the white wine.