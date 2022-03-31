The Best Vinyl Releases Of March 2022

Anybody who thought the vinyl resurgence was just a fad was mistaken: The industry has experienced a legitimate revival. As a result, music fans are interested in physical media in ways they may not have if the decades-old medium hasn’t made a comeback. That doesn’t mean everybody is listening to just their parents’ old music, though. That’s part of it, sure, thanks to rereleases that present classic albums in new ways. A vital part of the renewed vinyl wave, though, is new projects being released as records, of which there are plenty. Whatever you might be into, each month brings a new slew of vinyl releases that has something for everybody. Some stand out above the rest, naturally, so check out some of our favorite vinyl releases of March below.

Summer Walker — Still Over It Summer Walker’s latest, Still Over It, was a No. 1 album, and now you can own it as a literal album, i.e. a vinyl record. You have options, too: Aside from the classic black pressing, there’s also a stunning gold edition available. Get it here. PJ Harvey — The Hope Six Demolition Project and The Hope Six Demolition Project – Demos The Hope Six Demolition Project was one of the more interesting recording projects of recent years, as recording sessions were open to the public as part of an art installation. On top of the base album now being available on vinyl, The Hope Six Demolition Project – Demos is also available, pulling the curtain back even further on an album that didn’t have much curtain to begin with. Get The Hope Six Demolition Project here. Get The Hope Six Demolition Project – Demos here.

Aaliyah — Aaliyah (Vinyl Me, Please Reissue) A posthumous album from Aaliyah came out earlier this year, but if you’re looking to get back to the basics, Vinyl Me, Please has a first-ever pressing of her self-titled album. This edition is 2-LP Red & Gold Galaxy colored vinyl that was half-speed remastered, meaning this ought to be the best this iconic artist has ever sounded on a turntable. Get it here. Lil Uzi Vert — Lil Uzi Vert Vs. The World (Vinyl Me, Please Reissue) It’s a great month over at Vinyl Me, Please, as they’re also currently offering a rerelease of Lil Uzi Vert Vs. The World. VMP always nails their vinyl colors and they’ve done so again here, as this one is pressed on gorgeous 180g Neon Green vinyl. Get it here.

Karen Dalton — In My Own Time (50th Anniversary Reissue) Karen Dalton’s In My Own Time is one of the most beloved albums of the ’70s, and for those who adore it, this new 50th anniversary takes things to a new level. This version expands on a 2006 reissue of the album, as it includes a newly remastered version of the record, including alternate takes from album sessions and a replica playbill from The Montreux Golden Rose Pop Festival, six live Dalton performances from which are included in this set. Get it here. Bon Iver — Bon Iver, Bon Iver (10th Anniversary Edition) Bon Iver, Bon Iver is one of the most iconic albums of its era, and now that it’s a decade old, Bon Iver has given it a rerelease. The art of the vinyl edition is subtle in photos but surely striking in person, as it’s a stark white embossed version of the original art. Phoebe Bridgers also wrote a touching essay for the reissue, so here’s a chance to own a physical copy of that. Get it here.

Roxy Music — Roxy Music and For Your Pleasure Before Brian Eno was a production and ambient music icon, he enjoyed success as part of Roxy Music. He was with the band for their first two albums, Roxy Music and For Your Pleasure, and now those two LPs have gotten new remastered editions. For Your Pleasure is one for movie fans, too, as here’s something you may not have known: Dame Judi Dench actually offers some spoken word on that album’s title track. Get Roxy Music here. Get For Your Pleasure here. Nicholas Britell — Moonlight: The Celebration (Deluxe 5 Year Anniversary Box Set) It’s been five years since Moonlight and now Nicholas Britell’s soundtrack is getting an expansive new rerelease. There’s a lot going on in this 8-pound set, including 11 previously unreleased tracks, 100+ pages of photography, handwritten sheet music, and more. Get it here.

Charli XCX — Crash After her recent work leaned experimental, Charli XCX decided to go full-blown pop on her latest album, Crash, and the infinitely catchy results speak for themselves. Now, Urban Outfitters has an exclusive vinyl release of the album, pressed on nice, clean white vinyl. Get it here. Mac Miller — Macadelic (10th Anniversary Edition) Mac Miller’s music has continued to be celebrated since his death, the latest such example being the new 10th-anniversary edition of Macadelic. This one comes with an embossed cover, 3-color red-black-white LPs, and an 11×17 poster. Furthermore, part of the proceeds from this release will benefit The Mac Miller Fund. Get it here.