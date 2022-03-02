Summer Walker earned herself a lot of new fans last year when her second album, Still Over It, became her first to top the Billboard 200 chart, making it the first No. 1 album by a female R&B singer in over five years. Now, she’s going to spend some time on the road in 2022, as she has announced a limited run of shows for this spring, dubbed The Summer Walker Series.

There are just three scheduled performances: at Houston’s 713 Music Hall on March 20, Chicago’s Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom on March 31, and Dallas’ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory on April 16. Beyond that, though, she has a good handful of festival appearances ahead, too: In May and June, she’ll take the stage at Sol Blume, Broccoli City, Roots Picnic, Wireless Festival Birmingham, and Wireless Festival London.

Check out the full list of dates below.

03/20 – Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall *

03/31 – Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom ^

04/16 – Dallas, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory *

05/01 – Sacramento, CA @ Sol Blume Festival

05/08 – Washington, DC @ Broccoli City Festival

06/05 – Philadelphia, PA @ Roots Picnic Festival

06/08 – Birmingham, UK @ Wireless Festival Birmingham

06/09 – London, UK @ Wireless Festival London

^ with NO1-NOAH and MARVXXL

* with NO1-NOAH, MARVXXL, and Erica Banks

Still Over It is out now via LVRN/Interscope. Get it here.