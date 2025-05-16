We have a bit of an awards season going on right now. The 2025 American Music Awards are set for May 26, and that’ll be quickly followed by the BET Awards on June 9, airing live at 8 p.m. ET/PT on BET. Aside from awards, the show will also feature performances, and now the first wave of the lineup has been unveiled: Lil Wayne, Teyana Taylor, GloRilla, Playboi Carti, and Leon Thomas.

It was also previously announced that Kevin Hart is hosting.

Connie Orlando — EVP of Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy at BET — said in a statement, “We’re setting the tone for a night that celebrates 25 years of impact, creativity, and Black culture. With electrifying performances from some of the biggest names in music and an iconic comedic host, ‘BET Awards’ 2025 will be a can’t-miss celebration of everything the culture represents.”

As far as nominations, Kendrick Lamar is the leader with ten nods. After him, Doechii, Drake, Future, and GloRilla have six each. Then, Metro Boomin has five, while SZA and The Weeknd have four each.

Meanwhile, Wayne recently revealed he didn’t watch Lamar’s Super Bowl Halftime Show, saying, “Every time I looked, it was nothing that made me want to go inside and see what was going on.” He also added that he wouldn’t want to do his own performance anymore: “They stole that feeling. I don’t want to do it. It was perfect.”