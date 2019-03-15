Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Phoebe Bridgers and Conor Oberst‘s Better Oblivion Community Center collaborative record is a gorgeous collection of gentle folk. However, as anyone who has listened to the artists’ solo work knows, they’re just as adept at rocking out as they are at making you think. Bridgers and Oberst visited The Late Late Show With James Corden Thursday night for a thrilling live performance of their song “Sleepwalkin.”

On the record, “Sleepwalkin” is quiet and reflective, but on the Corden stage, it rocks out. Bridgers and Oberst are electric, and while “Sleepwalkin” usually has some dueling acoustics, this performance switches it up for a cathartic, climactic crescendo of guitar.

Bridgers and Oberst are touring Better Oblivion Community Center in North America this March and April, and headed out for some European dates later this spring. You can check out their North American dates below, and watch the performance of “Sleepwalkin'” above.

03/15 — San Francisco, CA @ August Hall

03/16 — Portland, OR @ Doug Fir

03/17 — Seattle, OR @ The Showbox

03/19 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall

03/20 — Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre

03/21 — Omaha, NE @ Slowdown

03/22 — Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

03/23 — Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

03/24 — Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

03/25 — Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre And Ballroom

03/26 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr Smalls

03/28 — Boston, MA @ The Sinclair

03/29 — New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

03/30 — Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

03/31 — Providence, RI @ Columbus Theater

04/01 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

04/02 — Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

04/03 — Washington DC @ Black Cat

04/04 — Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

04/05 — Asheville, NC @ Grey Eagle

04/06 — Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

04/07 — Nashville, TN @ Cannery Ballroom

04/09 — Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater

04/10 — Dallas, TX @ Trees

04/12 — Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf

04/13 — Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom