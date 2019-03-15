Phoebe Bridgers and Conor Oberst‘s Better Oblivion Community Center collaborative record is a gorgeous collection of gentle folk. However, as anyone who has listened to the artists’ solo work knows, they’re just as adept at rocking out as they are at making you think. Bridgers and Oberst visited The Late Late Show With James Corden Thursday night for a thrilling live performance of their song “Sleepwalkin.”
On the record, “Sleepwalkin” is quiet and reflective, but on the Corden stage, it rocks out. Bridgers and Oberst are electric, and while “Sleepwalkin” usually has some dueling acoustics, this performance switches it up for a cathartic, climactic crescendo of guitar.
Bridgers and Oberst are touring Better Oblivion Community Center in North America this March and April, and headed out for some European dates later this spring. You can check out their North American dates below, and watch the performance of “Sleepwalkin'” above.
03/15 — San Francisco, CA @ August Hall
03/16 — Portland, OR @ Doug Fir
03/17 — Seattle, OR @ The Showbox
03/19 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall
03/20 — Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre
03/21 — Omaha, NE @ Slowdown
03/22 — Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
03/23 — Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall
03/24 — Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall
03/25 — Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre And Ballroom
03/26 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr Smalls
03/28 — Boston, MA @ The Sinclair
03/29 — New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom
03/30 — Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
03/31 — Providence, RI @ Columbus Theater
04/01 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
04/02 — Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
04/03 — Washington DC @ Black Cat
04/04 — Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle
04/05 — Asheville, NC @ Grey Eagle
04/06 — Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West
04/07 — Nashville, TN @ Cannery Ballroom
04/09 — Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater
04/10 — Dallas, TX @ Trees
04/12 — Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf
04/13 — Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom