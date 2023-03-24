Beyoncé has the fashion girlies buzzing, and they are ready to swarm all over her latest business endeavor. After news broke that the “Cuff It” singer and sports clothing manufacturer Adidas would be splitting ways due to “creative differences,” fans were curious as to what that meant. Now, with the announcement of her latest fashion collaboration, any residual confusion has been cleared up.

In a new interview with Vogue, Balmain’s creative director Olivier Rousteing revealed that the “Flawless” singer and the fashion house had been secretly working on a line dedicated to her Grammy Award-winning album, Renaissance.

Pour Vogue France, Beyoncé et Olivier Rousteing reviennent sur l'aventure de créer une collection ensemble. Extraits choisis de leur interview.#BeyoncexVogueFrance #Beyoncehttps://t.co/frnF0lwL6Y — Vogue France (@VogueFrance) March 24, 2023

Each garment in the 17-look couture collection, titled Renaissance Couture, was designed to emote lyrics and concepts from the vocalist’s album. When asked how he was able to get the entertainer onboard with the idea, Rousteing, replied, “I contacted Marni [Senofonte, Beyoncé’s stylist] and B. And I said, ‘honestly, I want to create a couture collection with you.’ And they were like: ‘Wow, that’s a big surprise.'”

Just like with the record-breaking album, Rousteing points out that this collaboration will also go down in the record books.

“This appears to be the first time that a Black woman has overseen the couture offering from a historic Parisian house,” the designer said. “And those designs were created in partnership with the first Black man to ever oversee all the collections at an historic Parisian house.”

By no means is this the first time that Beyoncé and Balmain have worked together. In fact, the high-end fashion brand played an intricate part in the beloved garments during the singer’s epic Coachella performance, which went on to be immortalized in her documentary film Homecoming.