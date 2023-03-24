We are just weeks away from Beyoncé‘s upcoming Renaissance tour. And while the Beyhive is overjoyed that the Queen Bey will be making a much-anticipated return to the stage, many of us are worried, as she was recently rumored to be having problems with her knees and feet.

Fans began speculating this after her performance in Dubai this past January, after culture critic Gerrick Kennedy had shared that Bey was recovering from foot surgery.

“BEYLANTIS was quite the unexpected show,” he tweeted. “That voice is just getting better and better. Mama was doing her good singing. Mind-blowing to see her and Blue Ivy perform together. Even more in awe to hear she did this after foot surgery. It’s unclear what injury led Bey to the operating table, but it’s good to know she’s doing better.”

Beyoncé is reportedly recovering from foot surgery. pic.twitter.com/UZTd8RjYuw — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 21, 2023

Neither Bey nor her team has commented publicly on the matter, however, fans believe a new Chris Martin interview featured the Coldplay lead vocalist also suggesting that she was recovering from a surgery or injury of some sort.

In an interview with Conan O’Brien on his Conan Needs A Friend podcast, Martin opened up about his friendship with Beyoncé.

“You know she’s my hero and sister and everything,” said Martin, “but it’s funny because I’m like, ‘I have a knee problem from the stage,’ and she’ll say, ‘Yeah me too.'”

As expected, this sent the Beyhive into a frenzy, with fans believing this was confirmation that Bey performed her Dubai show while recovering from surgery.

“GIRL CHECK THOSE KNEES BEFORE RWT LIKE OMG,” said one fan on Twitter.

Chris Martin says he told Beyoncé he has a knee problem from stage & Beyoncé said “yeah me too” GIRL CHECK THOSE KNEES BEFORE RWT LIKE OMG pic.twitter.com/4RhWdLZHtx — o n i (@__Onixivy_) March 23, 2023

Though, some believe Bey may have been referring to a normal pain, that comes with years of performing.

“everyone reporting on beyonce knee problem is killing me when chris literally mentioned it in passing so clearly it’s not a big deal,” said another fan.

everyone reporting on beyonce knee problem is killing me when chris literally mentioned it in passing so clearly it’s not a big deal 😭😭😭 — sam 🤍 (@thesammg) March 23, 2023

While we’re not sure what to believe, we are certain Beyoncé will deliver in May, when the Renaissance tour kicks off.

Coldplay is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.