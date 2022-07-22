Beyoncé’s “Break My Soul” is a hit: It has nearly 75 million streams on Spotify already and its No. 7 peak on the Billboard Hot 100 represents Beyoncé’s biggest chart success since her and Ed Sheeran’s “Perfect” was No. 1 in 2017. (Her most recent top-10 solo single was 2016’s “Formation.”)

Fans have listened to the song a lot at this point and now Beyoncé has offered a different look at it by releasing the instrumental and a capella versions of the song.

Having these two halves of the track makes it easier for fans to appreciate both the instrumental and the vocal, as it’s now easier to hear the subtleties of both. Not to mention, this opens the door for producers and remixers to put their own spin on the song, or for singers to take the mic and sing it along with the original production.

The a capella in particular has been well-received, as it has left some fans in awe of Beyoncé’s vocal capabilities:

Beyoncé vocals are so heavenly on the a capella version🤤 — M.🍒 (@mothecapricorn) July 22, 2022

Beyoncé is really rolling out this album… the a capella version of #BreakMySoul could honestly have been a single by itself — Shea Jordan Smith (@shea_jordan) July 22, 2022

Every time I hear a Beyoncé a capella, I am reminded what kind of rarified air she’s in. — Snip Gang Advocate ✂️✂️ (@DHtheComposer) July 22, 2022

Credited as composers on the album version of “Break My Soul” are Beyoncé, Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant, Christopher A. Stewart (Tricky Stewart), S. Carter (Jay-Z), Allen George, Fred McFarlane, Adam Pigott (BlaqNmilD), and Freddie Ross (Big Freedia).

Listen to the instrumental and a capella versions of “Break My Soul” above.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.