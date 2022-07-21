Next week, Beyoncé’s new album Renaissance will be here, and now we’re starting to get a better idea of what the project looks like. Yesterday, Beyoncé shared the LP’s tracklist, and after some digging, we also know which artists are credited as composers on the album.

The track-by-track list of credited composers can currently be seen on the album’s page on Apple Music (by viewing the page source on an internet browser); Popular Beyoncé Twitter fan account BeyLegion also shared an incomplete version of the credits. Notable contributors include Drake, Jay-Z (credited as S. Carter), Skrillex, Tems, Big Freedia, The Neptunes (Pharrell Williams and Chad Hugo), Mike Dean, Labrinth, Lucky Daye, Syd, 070 Shake, The-Dream, Raphael Saadiq, No ID, Hit-Boy, BloodPop, and AG Cook.

Beyoncé | #RENAISSANCE | Official Composer Credits. 🪩 Incl. Skrillex, Labrinth, Lucky Daye, Tems, SYD, Nija Charles, Honey Dijon, Moi Renee, 070 Shake, The-Dream, MIKE DEAN, Raphael Saadiq, No I.D., DIXSON, GuiltyBeatz, Hit-Boy, Drake, and more. pic.twitter.com/fReWdmcGbs — BEYLEGION is COZY (@BeyLegion) July 21, 2022

It’s not clear which of these artists, if any, will be given feature credits on their respective songs, as the tracklist does not currently indicate any featured artists.

BeyLegion also notes that sampled on the album are Donna Summer, Giorgio Moroder, James Brown, Teena Marie, Twinkie Clark, Kilo Ali, and Moi Renee.

Check out the full list of Renaissance composer credits below.

1. “I’m That Girl”

Beyoncé, Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant, Kelman Duran, Mike Dean, Tommy Wright III, and Andrea Yvette Summers.

2. “Cozy”

Beyoncé, Nija Charles, Honey Redmond, Christopher Lawrence Penny, Luke Francis Matthew Solomon, Mike Dean, Dave Giles II, Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant, and Curtis Alan Jones.