Next week, Beyoncé’s new album Renaissance will be here, and now we’re starting to get a better idea of what the project looks like. Yesterday, Beyoncé shared the LP’s tracklist, and after some digging, we also know which artists are credited as composers on the album.
The track-by-track list of credited composers can currently be seen on the album’s page on Apple Music (by viewing the page source on an internet browser); Popular Beyoncé Twitter fan account BeyLegion also shared an incomplete version of the credits. Notable contributors include Drake, Jay-Z (credited as S. Carter), Skrillex, Tems, Big Freedia, The Neptunes (Pharrell Williams and Chad Hugo), Mike Dean, Labrinth, Lucky Daye, Syd, 070 Shake, The-Dream, Raphael Saadiq, No ID, Hit-Boy, BloodPop, and AG Cook.
Beyoncé | #RENAISSANCE | Official Composer Credits. 🪩
Incl. Skrillex, Labrinth, Lucky Daye, Tems, SYD, Nija Charles, Honey Dijon, Moi Renee, 070 Shake, The-Dream, MIKE DEAN, Raphael Saadiq, No I.D., DIXSON, GuiltyBeatz, Hit-Boy, Drake, and more. pic.twitter.com/fReWdmcGbs
— BEYLEGION is COZY (@BeyLegion) July 21, 2022
It’s not clear which of these artists, if any, will be given feature credits on their respective songs, as the tracklist does not currently indicate any featured artists.
BeyLegion also notes that sampled on the album are Donna Summer, Giorgio Moroder, James Brown, Teena Marie, Twinkie Clark, Kilo Ali, and Moi Renee.
Check out the full list of Renaissance composer credits below.
1. “I’m That Girl”
Beyoncé, Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant, Kelman Duran, Mike Dean, Tommy Wright III, and Andrea Yvette Summers.
2. “Cozy”
Beyoncé, Nija Charles, Honey Redmond, Christopher Lawrence Penny, Luke Francis Matthew Solomon, Mike Dean, Dave Giles II, Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant, and Curtis Alan Jones.
3. “Alien Superstar”
Beyoncé, Honey Redmond, Christopher Lawrence Penny, Luke Francis Matthew Solomon, Mike Dean, Denisia “Blu June” Andrews, Brittany “@Chi_Coney” Coney, S. Carter, David Debrandon Brown, Dave Hamelin, Timothy Lee Mckenzie, Danielle Balbuena, Rami Yacoub, Leven Kali, Atia Boggs, Levar Coppin, Saliou Diagne, Robert Francis Anthony Manzoli, Richard Peter John Fairbrass, John Michael Holiday, Kim Cooper, and Peter Rauhofer.
4. “Cuff It:
Beyoncé, Nile Rodgers, Denisia “Blu June” Andrews, Raphael Saadiq, Brittany “@Chi_Coney” Coney, Morten Ristorp, Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant, Mary Christine Brockert, and Allen Henry McGrier.
5. “Energy”
Beyoncé, Skrillex, Tyshane Thompson, BEAM, Almando Cresso, Jordan Douglas, Tizita Makuria, Denisia “Blu June” Andrews, Brittany “@Chi_Coney” Coney, Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant, Mary Christine Brockert, Allen Henry McGrier, Pharrell Williams, Chad Hugo, Adam James Pigott, and Freddie Ross.
6. “Break My Soul”
Beyoncé, Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant, Christopher A. Stewart, S. Carter, Allen George, Fred McFarlane, Adam Pigott, and Freddie Ross.
7. “Church Girl”
Beyoncé, Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant, Ernest “No I.D.” Wilson, Elbernita Clark Terrell, Jimi Stephen Payton, Dion Lamont Norman, Derrick Robert Ordogne, James Brown, Orville Erwin Hall, Phillip Glen Price, Ralph MacDonald, and William Salter.
8. “Plastic Off The Sofa”
Beyoncé, Sabrina Claudio, Sydney Bennett, and Nick Green.
9. “Virgo’s Groove”
Beyoncé, Leven Kali, Solomon Fafenson Cole, Daniel Memmi, Dustin Bowie, Darius Dixson, Jocelyn Donald, Jesse Wilson, Denisia “Blu June” Andrews, and Brittany “@Chi_Coney” Coney.
10. “Move”
Beyoncé, Richard Isong, Ariowa Irosogie, Denisia “Blu June” Andrews, Brittany “@Chi_Coney” Coney, Temilade Openiyi, and Ronald Banful.
11. “Heated”
Beyoncé, Aubrey Drake Graham, Matthew Samuels, Jahaan Sweet, Rupert Thomas Jr., Sean Seaton, Denisia “Blu June” Andrews, Brittany “@Chi_Coney” Coney, and Ricky Lawson.
12. “Thique”
Beyoncé, Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant, Chauncey Hollis, Jr., Atia Boggs, Julian Martrel Mason, Jabbar Stevens, and Cherdericka Nichols.
13. “All Up In Your Mind”
Beyoncé, Jabbar Stevens, Mike Dean, Cherdericka Nichols, Michael Tucker, Alexander Guy Cook, Jameil Aossey, and Larry Griffin, Jr.
14. “America Has A Problem”
Beyoncé, Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant, Mike Dean, S. Carter, Andrell D Rogers, and Tino Santron Mcintosh.
15. “Pure/Honey”
Beyoncé, Michael Tucker, Raphael Saadiq, Darius Dixson, Michael Pollack, Denisia “Blu June” Andrews, Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant, Brittany “@Chi_Coney” Coney, Moi Renee, Eric Snead, Jerel Black, Vejai Marcel Alston, Michael D. Cox, Andrew Richardson, and Count Maurice.
16. “Summer Renaissance”
Beyoncé, Leven Kali, Denisia “Blu June” Andrews, Mike Dean, Brittany “@Chi_Coney” Coney, Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant, Atia Boggs, Lavar Coppin, Saliou Diagne, Ricky Lawson, Donna Summer, Giorgio Moroder, and Peter Bellotte.
Renaissance is out 7/29 via Parkwood/Columbia. Pre-order it here.
