You cannot mess with Beyonce in any way. Whether it comes to music or anything, really, the Lemonade artist manages to rise above it all. While feelings about her acting career tend to be polarizing, her success is beyond undeniable. Yet, Beyonce Knowles is not afraid to acknowledge moments where she isn’t presented in the best light.

Vulture recently revisited Austin Powers In Goldmember and learned that the film’s makeup artist, Kate Biscoe, said the 40-year-old felt she looked too skinny on the movie’s poster. Biscoe, asked someone on the crew, after Beyonce walked away: “Is that the first time that you’ve ever had an actress ask to make her body bigger?”, to which he replied “Yes. It’s going to cost me thousands of dollars, but I am going to do it.”

Though this was an unfortunate situation, Beyonce has provided much entertainment throughout her acting career. Prior to Austin Powers In Goldmember, she first entered the cinematic universe with Carmen: A Hip Hopera in 2001. Since then, the “Irreplaceable” artist has had major roles in Dreamgirls, Obsessed, and The Lion King. As for music, Queen Bee released “Break My Soul” in June and Renaissance is set to release on July 29th.