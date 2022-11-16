Yesterday, the nominations for the 2023 Grammys were unveiled. With that, Beyoncé earned nine total nods in various categories and broke a ton of records in the process. She is currently tied with her husband, Jay-Z, as the most-nominated artist of all time. Both have received a total of 88 nods from the Recording Academy.

She did break the record to become the female artist leading the way for the most nominations ever. In addition, Beyoncé surpassed Frank Sinatra for the most nominations in the Record Of The Year category. They had previously been tied at seven. Now, with her newest acknowledgment for “Break My Soul,” she is leading the way at eight.

According to Billboard, she holds the record as the first woman of color (as a solo artist) to receive four nominations for Album Of The Year. Mariah Carey, HER, and Whitney Houston each hold three.

Beyoncé’s additional nominations this year include Song Of The Year and Best Dance/Electronic Recording (“Break My Soul”), Best Dance/Electronic Music Album (Renaissance), Best R&B Performance (“Virgo’s Groove”), Best Traditional R&B Performance (“Plastic Off The Sofa”), Best R&B Song (“Cuff It”), and Best Song Written For Visual Media (“Be Alive”).

Out of Beyoncé’s nine total nominations, she only needs four wins to become the highest-awarded artist by the Recording Academy of all time. Currently, she has won 28 total times and would beat out Georg Solti and Quincy Jones if this happens, according to their official website.

The Grammys are being held on February 5, 2023.