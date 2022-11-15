The 65th Annual Grammy Awards are going down on February 5, 2023. That’s still a while away, but today (November 15) is a big day, too: The full list of nominations is being announced starting at noon ET.
If they’re still ongoing by the time you read this post, it’s easy to watch them live: The Recording Academy has made the broadcast available in a number of ways, including the live.grammy.com site, YouTube, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook. Participating in the announcement are Olivia Rodrigo, Machine Gun Kelly, John Legend, Luis Fonsi, Smokey Robinson, Jimmie Allen, and Ledisi, along with Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. and CBS Mornings co-anchors Gayle King and Nate Burleson.
In order to be eligible for the 2023 Grammys, a work must have been released between October 1, 2021 and September 30, 2022. Just don’t expect to see any Silk Sonic on the list: Last month, Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak revealed they were bowing out of consideration this time around after “Leave The Door Open” won all four awards for which it was nominated in 2022.
Check out the full list of 2023 Grammy nominees below. The list will be updated as nominations are revealed.
Best Pop Solo Performance
Adele — “Easy on Me”
Bad Bunny — “Moscow Mule”
Doja Cat — “Woman”
Harry Styles — “As It Was”
Lizzo — “About Damn Time”
Steve Lacy — “Bad Habit”
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
ABBA — “Don’t Shut Me Down”
Camila Cabello Featuring Ed Sheeran — “Bam Bam”
Coldplay & BTS — “My Universe”
Post Malone & Doja Cat — “I Like You (A Happier Song)”
Sam Smith & Kim Petras — “Unholy”
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
Diana Ross — Thank You
Kelly Clarkson — When Christmas Comes Around…
Michael Bublé — Higher
Norah Jones — I Dream of Christmas (Extended)
Pentatonix — Evergreen
Best Pop Vocal Album
ABBA — Voyage
Adele — 30
Coldplay — Music of the Spheres
Harry Styles — Harry’s House
Lizzo — Special
Best Dance/Electronic Recording
Beyoncé — “Break My Soul”
Bonobo — “Rosewood”
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha — “I’m Good (Blue)”
Diplo & Miguel — “Don’t Forget My Love”
Kaytranada Featuring H.E.R. — “Intimidated”
Rüfüs Du Sol — “On My Knees”
Best Dance/Electronic Music Album
Beyoncé — Renaissance
Bonobo — Fragments
Diplo — Diplo
Odesza — The Last Goodbye
Rüfüs Du Sol — Surrender
Best Instrumental Composition
Danilo Pérez Featuring The Global Messengers — “Fronteras (Borders) Suite: Al-Musafir Blues”
Geoffrey Keezer — “Refuge”
Miguel Zenón, José Antonio Zayas Cabán, Ryan Smith & Casey Rafn — “El País Invisible”
Tasha Warren & Dave Eggar — “African Tales”
Tasha Warren & Dave Eggar — “Snapshots”
Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella
Armand Hutton Featuring Terrell Hunt & Just 6 — “As Days Go By (An Arrangement of the Family Matters Theme Song)”
Danny Elfman — “Main Titles”
Kings Return — “How Deep Is Your Love”
Magnus Lindgren, John Beasley & The SWR Big Band Featuring Martin Auer — “Scrapple From the Apple”
Remy Le Boeuf — “Minnesota, WI”
Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals
Becca Stevens & Attacca Quartet — “2 + 2 = 5 (Arr. Nathan Schram)”
Cécile McLorin Salvant — “Optimistic Voices / No Love Dying”
Christine McVie — “Songbird (Orchestral Version)”
Jacob Collier Featuring Lizzy McAlpine & John Mayer — “Never Gonna Be Alone”
Louis Cole — “Let It Happen”
Best Rap Performance
DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy — “God Did”
Doja Cat — “Vegas”
Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug — “Pushin P”
Hitkidd & Glorilla — “F.N.F. (Let’s Go)”
Kendrick Lamar — “The Heart Part 5”
Best Melodic Rap Performance
DJ Khaled Featuring Future & SZA — “Beautiful”
Future Featuring Drake & Tems — “Wait for U”
Jack Harlow — “First Class”
Kendrick Lamar Featuring Blxst & Amanda Reifer — “Die Hard”
Latto — “Big Energy (Live)”
Best Rap Song
DJ Khaled — “God Did” Feat. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy
Future Featuring Drake & Tems — “Wait for U”
Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug — “Pushin P”
Jack Harlow Featuring Drake — “Churchill Downs”
Kendrick Lamar — “The Heart Part 5”
Best Rap Album
DJ Khaled — God Did
Future — I Never Liked You
Jack Harlow — Come Home The Kids Miss You
Kendrick Lamar — Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers
Pusha T — It’s Almost Dry
Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical
Amy Allen
Laura Veltz
Nija Charles
The-Dream
Tobias Jesso Jr.
Song of the Year
Adele — “Easy on Me”
Beyoncé — “Break My Soul”
Bonnie Raitt — “Just Like That”
DJ Khaled — “God Did” Feat. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy
Gayle — “ABCDEFU”
Harry Styles — “As It Was”
Kendrick Lamar — “The Heart Part 5”
Lizzo — “About Damn Time”
Steve Lacy — “Bad Habit”
Taylor Swift — “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film)”
Best Latin Pop Album
Camilo — De Adentro Pa Afuera
Christina Aguilera — Aguilera
Fonseca — Viajante
Rubén Blades & Boca Livre — Pasieros
Sebastián Yatra — Dharma +
Best Música Urbana Album
Bad Bunny — Un Verano Sin Ti
Daddy Yankee — Legendaddy
Farruko — La 167
Maluma — The Love & Sex Tape
Rauw Alejandro — Trap Cake, Vol. 2
Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album
Cimafunk — El Alimento
Fito Paez — Los Años Salvajes
Gaby Moreno — Alegoría
Jorge Drexler — Tinta y Tiempo
Mon Laferte — 1940 Carmen
Rosalía — Motomami
Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)
Chiquis — Abeja Reina
Christian Nodal — EP #1 Forajido
Marco Antonio Solís — Qué Ganas de Verte (Deluxe)
Natalia Lafourcade — Un Canto por México — El Musical
Los Tigres del Norte — La Reunión (Deluxe)
Best Tropical Latin Album
Carlos Vives — Cumbiana II
Marc Anthony — Pa’lla Voy
La Santa Cecilia — Quiero Verte Feliz
Spanish Harlem Orchestra — Imágenes Latinas
Tito Nieves — Legendario
This post is being updated.
