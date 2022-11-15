The 65th Annual Grammy Awards are going down on February 5, 2023. That’s still a while away, but today (November 15) is a big day, too: The full list of nominations is being announced starting at noon ET.

If they’re still ongoing by the time you read this post, it’s easy to watch them live: The Recording Academy has made the broadcast available in a number of ways, including the live.grammy.com site, YouTube, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook. Participating in the announcement are Olivia Rodrigo, Machine Gun Kelly, John Legend, Luis Fonsi, Smokey Robinson, Jimmie Allen, and Ledisi, along with Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. and CBS Mornings co-anchors Gayle King and Nate Burleson.

In order to be eligible for the 2023 Grammys, a work must have been released between October 1, 2021 and September 30, 2022. Just don’t expect to see any Silk Sonic on the list: Last month, Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak revealed they were bowing out of consideration this time around after “Leave The Door Open” won all four awards for which it was nominated in 2022.

Check out the full list of 2023 Grammy nominees below. The list will be updated as nominations are revealed.

Best Pop Solo Performance

Adele — “Easy on Me”

Bad Bunny — “Moscow Mule”

Doja Cat — “Woman”

Harry Styles — “As It Was”

Lizzo — “About Damn Time”

Steve Lacy — “Bad Habit”

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

ABBA — “Don’t Shut Me Down”

Camila Cabello Featuring Ed Sheeran — “Bam Bam”

Coldplay & BTS — “My Universe”

Post Malone & Doja Cat — “I Like You (A Happier Song)”

Sam Smith & Kim Petras — “Unholy”

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

Diana Ross — Thank You

Kelly Clarkson — When Christmas Comes Around…

Michael Bublé — Higher

Norah Jones — I Dream of Christmas (Extended)

Pentatonix — Evergreen

Best Pop Vocal Album

ABBA — Voyage

Adele — 30

Coldplay — Music of the Spheres

Harry Styles — Harry’s House

Lizzo — Special

Best Dance/Electronic Recording

Beyoncé — “Break My Soul”

Bonobo — “Rosewood”

David Guetta & Bebe Rexha — “I’m Good (Blue)”

Diplo & Miguel — “Don’t Forget My Love”

Kaytranada Featuring H.E.R. — “Intimidated”

Rüfüs Du Sol — “On My Knees”

Best Dance/Electronic Music Album

Beyoncé — Renaissance

Bonobo — Fragments

Diplo — Diplo

Odesza — The Last Goodbye

Rüfüs Du Sol — Surrender

Best Instrumental Composition

Danilo Pérez Featuring The Global Messengers — “Fronteras (Borders) Suite: Al-Musafir Blues”

Geoffrey Keezer — “Refuge”

Miguel Zenón, José Antonio Zayas Cabán, Ryan Smith & Casey Rafn — “El País Invisible”

Tasha Warren & Dave Eggar — “African Tales”

Tasha Warren & Dave Eggar — “Snapshots”

Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella

Armand Hutton Featuring Terrell Hunt & Just 6 — “As Days Go By (An Arrangement of the Family Matters Theme Song)”

Danny Elfman — “Main Titles”

Kings Return — “How Deep Is Your Love”

Magnus Lindgren, John Beasley & The SWR Big Band Featuring Martin Auer — “Scrapple From the Apple”

Remy Le Boeuf — “Minnesota, WI”

Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals

Becca Stevens & Attacca Quartet — “2 + 2 = 5 (Arr. Nathan Schram)”

Cécile McLorin Salvant — “Optimistic Voices / No Love Dying”

Christine McVie — “Songbird (Orchestral Version)”

Jacob Collier Featuring Lizzy McAlpine & John Mayer — “Never Gonna Be Alone”

Louis Cole — “Let It Happen”

Best Rap Performance

DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy — “God Did”

Doja Cat — “Vegas”

Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug — “Pushin P”

Hitkidd & Glorilla — “F.N.F. (Let’s Go)”

Kendrick Lamar — “The Heart Part 5”

Best Melodic Rap Performance

DJ Khaled Featuring Future & SZA — “Beautiful”

Future Featuring Drake & Tems — “Wait for U”

Jack Harlow — “First Class”

Kendrick Lamar Featuring Blxst & Amanda Reifer — “Die Hard”

Latto — “Big Energy (Live)”

Best Rap Song

DJ Khaled — “God Did” Feat. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy

Future Featuring Drake & Tems — “Wait for U”

Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug — “Pushin P”

Jack Harlow Featuring Drake — “Churchill Downs”

Kendrick Lamar — “The Heart Part 5”

Best Rap Album

DJ Khaled — God Did

Future — I Never Liked You

Jack Harlow — Come Home The Kids Miss You

Kendrick Lamar — Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers

Pusha T — It’s Almost Dry

Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical

Amy Allen

Laura Veltz

Nija Charles

The-Dream

Tobias Jesso Jr.

Song of the Year

Adele — “Easy on Me”

Beyoncé — “Break My Soul”

Bonnie Raitt — “Just Like That”

DJ Khaled — “God Did” Feat. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy

Gayle — “ABCDEFU”

Harry Styles — “As It Was”

Kendrick Lamar — “The Heart Part 5”

Lizzo — “About Damn Time”

Steve Lacy — “Bad Habit”

Taylor Swift — “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film)”

Best Latin Pop Album

Camilo — De Adentro Pa Afuera

Christina Aguilera — Aguilera

Fonseca — Viajante

Rubén Blades & Boca Livre — Pasieros

Sebastián Yatra — Dharma +

Best Música Urbana Album

Bad Bunny — Un Verano Sin Ti

Daddy Yankee — Legendaddy

Farruko — La 167

Maluma — The Love & Sex Tape

Rauw Alejandro — Trap Cake, Vol. 2

Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album

Cimafunk — El Alimento

Fito Paez — Los Años Salvajes

Gaby Moreno — Alegoría

Jorge Drexler — Tinta y Tiempo

Mon Laferte — 1940 Carmen

Rosalía — Motomami

Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)

Chiquis — Abeja Reina

Christian Nodal — EP #1 Forajido

Marco Antonio Solís — Qué Ganas de Verte (Deluxe)

Natalia Lafourcade — Un Canto por México — El Musical

Los Tigres del Norte — La Reunión (Deluxe)

Best Tropical Latin Album

Carlos Vives — Cumbiana II

Marc Anthony — Pa’lla Voy

La Santa Cecilia — Quiero Verte Feliz

Spanish Harlem Orchestra — Imágenes Latinas

Tito Nieves — Legendario

This post is being updated.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.