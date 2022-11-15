Beyoncé Is The Most-Nominated Artist At The 2023 Grammy Awards

The Recording Academy just finished announcing the full list of nominees for the 2023 Grammys. Now that the dust is starting to settle, it’s clear that Beyoncé fared extremely well. In fact, she had the most nominations out of anybody this year, with nine in total.

She is in consideration for Record Of The Year (“Break My Soul“), Best R&B Song (“Cuff It”), Best Traditional R&B Performance (“Plastic Off The Sofa”), Best R&B Performance (“Virgo’s Groove”), Best Song Written For Visual Media (“Be Alive” from King Richard), Song Of The Year (“Break My Soul”), Best Dance Recording (“Break My Soul”), Best Dance/Electronic Album (Renaissance), and Album Of The Year (also for Renaissance).

Being at this level of success actually isn’t uncommon for Beyoncé. In 2010, she had 10 nominations, while she also previously had nine in 2021 and 2017. She was a few awards shy of the all-time single-year record: Michael Jackson (1984) and Babyface (1997) have each had 12 nominations; Kendrick Lamar (2016) and Jon Batiste (2022) have each had 11; and Lauryn Hill (1999), Kanye West (2005), Beyoncé (2010), and Eminem (2011) have had 10.

This year’s nominations actually bumped her up to 88 total over the course of her career, which just helped her tie husband Jay-Z for the most ever.

Check out the full list of 65th Annual Grammy Awards nominees here.