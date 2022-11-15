When the nominations for the 2023 Grammy Awards were announced on Tuesday morning, Beyoncé claimed yet another stake to music industry history. With her nine nominations, Beyoncé now has 88 career Grammy nominations (and still no Album Of The Year win, but I digress.) The nine new nominations for the 65th Grammy Awards puts her in a tie atop the all-time Grammy nominations list. So who else is among the most all-time?

Who Are The Most Nominated Artists In Grammy History?

Now that Beyoncé has 88 career Grammy nominations, she is officially tied with none other than her husband, Jay-Z, for the most all-time. The power couple just keeps getting stronger. Bey leapfrogged Paul McCartney, who is now third all-time with 81 nominations. Quincy Jones checks in at fourth with 80, while Kanye West has 75 career Grammy nominations. Here’s what the overall top 10 looks like:

1. Beyoncé — 88 nominations

1. Jay-Z — 88 nominations

3. Paul McCartney — 81 nominations

4. Quincy Jones — 80 nominations

5. Kanye West — 75 nominations

6. George Solti – 74 nominations

6. Stevie Wonder – 74 nominations

8. John Williams – 73 nominations

9. Henry Mancini – 72 nominations

10. Chick Corea – 71 nominations

The record for the most Grammy nominations in a single year belongs to both Michael Jackson (1984) and Babyface (1997) with 12, while Kendrick Lamar (2016) and Jon Batiste (2022) are right behind them at 11.

The most nominations ever without winning is 18 by classical music conductor Zubin Mehta. But Snoop Dogg is second with 17 and Björk has 16 nominations without ever winning a Grammy. Björk has a chance to claim her first award this year as her album Fossora is nominated for Best Alternative Music Album.

As for wins, Beyoncé is tied with Quincy Jones for second all time with 28 (opera conductor Georg Solti has the most with 31). So Queen Bey has a very good chance of becoming the most decorated Grammy artist of all-time at this year’s 65th Grammy Awards ceremony on Saturday, February 5th.

