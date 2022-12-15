Forget the visuals, Beyoncé fans are about to have a new obsession over the next couple of days. She’s the latest artist to partner with Amazon Music for a special performance. However, while the Amazon Music Live series has included names like 2 Chainz and Megan Thee Stallion, Queen Bey is apparently looking to do something a little different, inspired by the concept behind her latest album, Renaissance.

Since the album takes inspiration from the underground club scene of the late ’70s and ’80s that spawned the electronic dance music movement, Beyoncé will be hosting a Club Renaissance event in Los Angeles this Saturday, December 17, and Sunday, December 18. And like the old raves that influenced her house-and-techno-tinged album, the location will be kept a closely guarded secret. It’s a 21+ event (sorry, Blue Ivy, it’s past your bedtime) and the non-transferrable tickets will be limited to one per person.

12.17 & 12.18 🪩 #CLUBRENAISSANCE This event is 21+. One (1) ticket per person. Tickets are non-transferable. Location to be announced to confirmed guests on Saturday, 12/17.https://t.co/sHElkoB5Bl pic.twitter.com/EnCLsCVUlp — Amazon Music (@amazonmusic) December 15, 2022

While details are secretive, there may be a possibility to get a preview of the rumored stadium tour that Bey’s supposedly been preparing for. Among the rumors are reports that she’s been requiring her crew to forego alcohol and do periodic check-ins to ensure a safe work environment. Since Club Renaissance is an Amazon Music event, though, don’t be surprised if at least one of the performances live streams on the app.

You can get more information here.