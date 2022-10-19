Beginning this month, Prime Video will stream live musical performances following Thursday Night Football. 2 Chainz is set to host Amazon Music Live, and will also interview the performing artists.

“Every Thursday night, I’m bringing the biggest and the brightest stars in music to the Amazon Music Live stage in Los Angeles,” said 2 Chainz in a statement. “We have the people that are influencing the culture and have carved their own unique path in music, like Lil Baby, Megan Thee Stallion, and Kane Brown. Amazon Music Live is the only place to be for the official Thursday turn-up.”

Amazon Music Live will premiere on October 27, with Lil Baby performing songs from his latest album, It’s Only Me. Megan Thee Stallion will take the stage on November 3, which will coincide with her hometown team, the Houston Texans, playing against the Philadelphia Eagles. Country superstar Kane Brown will perform on November 10.

“Whether you’re a sports fan waiting for the first football game of the week, or a music fan staying up late to hear the latest drop from your favorite artist, Thursday is the biggest night for entertainment,” said Kirdis Postelle, global head of artist marketing of Amazon Music, in a statement. “With Amazon Music Live, we’ve created a new, can’t-miss series for fans to experience the most exciting new music together. For artists, this show represents a massive new stage to share their music with fans after Thursday Night Football—the biggest game of the week, airing live on Prime Video.”

Additional performers for Amazon Music Live will be announced at a later date.

Check out a trailer for the series above.

Some of the artists mentioned are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.